Morne Morkel: Former South African pacer appointed India's bowling coach

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel has been appointed as the bowling coach of the senior Indian men's cricket team, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Wednesday. The 39-year-old's contract begins on September 1, therefore his first assignment will be the India-Bangladesh home series starting on September 19.

"Yes, Morne Morkel has been appointed bowling coach of the senior India men's team," BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed to PTI. Morkel will join the assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, and fielding coach T Dilip.

Indian team's new head coach Gautam Gambhir has worked together with the South African during their time at Indian Premier League (IPL) side Lucknow Super Giants. The Indian served as LSG's mentor for two years, before departing to join Kolkata Knight Riders last season, while Morkel remained associated with the franchise as their bowling coach.

Morkel has played 247 international matches for South Africa, taking 309 wickets in Tests, 188 in ODIs and 47 in T20Is between 2006 and 2018. Standings tall at 6'5" he used his height to great advantage, surprising the batters with quick bouncers from good length. Moreover, he had the ability to generate searing pace and hit good areas on a consistent basis. He formed a lethal partnership with fast bowler Dale Steyn, together often leading the Proteas to victory with their destructive bowling.

The Indian team is scheduled to host Bangladesh, New Zealand and South Africa in the next couple of months before traveling to Australia for the much anticipated five match Test series from 22 November 2024 to 7 January 2025. Morkel's biggest assignment would be to assemble a pace bowling unit that is capable of winning Test matches outside the sub continent.

