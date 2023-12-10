Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, and Nicholas Pooran reject central contracts offered by cricket West Indies

    Former West Indies captains Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran, along with all-rounder Kyle Mayers, have opted to decline central contracts offered by Cricket West Indies for the 2023-24 season.

    cricket Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, and Nicholas Pooran reject central contracts offered by cricket West Indies osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 11:42 PM IST

    Cricket West Indies (CWI) faced the decline of central contracts from former West Indies captains Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran, along with all-rounder Kyle Mayers for the 2023-24 season. Despite turning down the central contracts, the trio confirmed their availability for the T20I series during the contract year. CWI issued an official statement announcing the list of central contracts for both male and female cricketers, highlighting the decisions of the three players to decline the offer.

    "Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, and Nicholas Pooran declined the offer of central contracts but confirmed their availability for all West Indies T20 Internationals during the contract year," stated CWI in an official release.

    Contracts are offered based on player performances during the 2022-2023 evaluation period, following recommendations from selection panels and approval by the Board of Directors.

    For the first time, four West Indies players received central contracts, including left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, right-hand batter Keacy Carty, and left-hand batters Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze.

    Desmond Haynes, West Indies men's lead selector, emphasized that the contracts were offered with the upcoming "busy cricket year" in mind. "We are very clear in the direction we want to go. The players who have been offered contracts are among those who we expect to feature, as we look to build towards challenging for the top spot when we host and compete in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on home soil," said Haynes.

    Ann Browne-John, West Indies Women's Lead Selector, highlighted the emphasis on developing younger players to strengthen the pathway to the international level. "With several high-profile bilateral series and major global events on the horizon, we want to have our players prepared and ready for every occasion," she stated.

    West Indies Men: Alick Athanaze, Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, and Romario Shepherd.

    West Indies Women: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, and Rashada Williams.

    Also Read: India vs South Africa 1st T20I highlights: Opening match abandoned due to rain

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India vs South Africa 1st T20I highlights: Opening match abandoned due to rain osf

    India vs South Africa 1st T20I highlights: Opening match abandoned due to rain

    Cricket Azan Awais' century powers Pakistan to convincing victory over India in U19 Asia Cup 2023 osf

    Azan Awais' century powers Pakistan to convincing victory over India in U19 Asia Cup 2023

    cricket India vs South Africa 1st T20I - Rain plays spoilsport, toss delayed osf

    India vs South Africa 1st T20I - Rain plays spoilsport, toss delayed

    cricket Suryakumar Yadav shares insights on leading India in T20Is amidst Hardik Pandya's injury osf

    Suryakumar Yadav shares insights on leading India in T20Is amidst Hardik Pandya's injury

    cricket Unusual scenes in BBL: Poor pitch conditions threaten match to be called off osf

    Unusual scenes in BBL: Poor pitch conditions threaten match to be called off

    Recent Stories

    cricket India vs South Africa 1st T20I highlights: Opening match abandoned due to rain osf

    India vs South Africa 1st T20I highlights: Opening match abandoned due to rain

    Premier League 2022-23: Aston Villa secure surprise win over Arsenal, keeping their title aspirations alive osf

    Premier League 2022-23: Aston Villa secure surprise win over Arsenal, keeping their title aspirations alive

    Cricket Azan Awais' century powers Pakistan to convincing victory over India in U19 Asia Cup 2023 osf

    Azan Awais' century powers Pakistan to convincing victory over India in U19 Asia Cup 2023

    Opposition INDIA blocs fourth meeting on December 19 in Delhi gcw

    INDIA bloc's fourth meeting on December 19 in Delhi

    cricket India vs South Africa 1st T20I - Rain plays spoilsport, toss delayed osf

    India vs South Africa 1st T20I - Rain plays spoilsport, toss delayed

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon