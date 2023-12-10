Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, and Nicholas Pooran reject central contracts offered by cricket West Indies

Former West Indies captains Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran, along with all-rounder Kyle Mayers, have opted to decline central contracts offered by Cricket West Indies for the 2023-24 season.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) faced the decline of central contracts from former West Indies captains Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran, along with all-rounder Kyle Mayers for the 2023-24 season. Despite turning down the central contracts, the trio confirmed their availability for the T20I series during the contract year. CWI issued an official statement announcing the list of central contracts for both male and female cricketers, highlighting the decisions of the three players to decline the offer.

"Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, and Nicholas Pooran declined the offer of central contracts but confirmed their availability for all West Indies T20 Internationals during the contract year," stated CWI in an official release.

Contracts are offered based on player performances during the 2022-2023 evaluation period, following recommendations from selection panels and approval by the Board of Directors.

For the first time, four West Indies players received central contracts, including left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, right-hand batter Keacy Carty, and left-hand batters Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze.

Desmond Haynes, West Indies men's lead selector, emphasized that the contracts were offered with the upcoming "busy cricket year" in mind. "We are very clear in the direction we want to go. The players who have been offered contracts are among those who we expect to feature, as we look to build towards challenging for the top spot when we host and compete in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on home soil," said Haynes.

Ann Browne-John, West Indies Women's Lead Selector, highlighted the emphasis on developing younger players to strengthen the pathway to the international level. "With several high-profile bilateral series and major global events on the horizon, we want to have our players prepared and ready for every occasion," she stated.

West Indies Men: Alick Athanaze, Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, and Romario Shepherd.

West Indies Women: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, and Rashada Williams.

