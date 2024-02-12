Jake Fraser-McGurk earns call-up to Australia's T20I squad for the 3rd T20I against West Indies

Australia gears up for the final T20I against West Indies in Perth, with the inclusion of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Wes Agar in the squad. Fraser-McGurk, known for his aggressive batting, may make his T20I debut.

In preparation for the final T20I against West Indies in Perth, Jake Fraser-McGurk has been called up to the Australian squad, alongside pace-bowler Wes Agar, who provides cover for the returning Josh Hazlewood ahead of the New Zealand tour.

Fraser-McGurk, showcasing an aggressive approach, might make his T20I debut in the upcoming match. Following an impressive start to his ODI career with consecutive four-wicket hauls against West Indies, Xavier Bartlett, already added to the squad for Perth, stands a good chance of making his T20I debut, potentially replacing Hazlewood.

Despite not being in contention for this year's T20 World Cup, Fraser-McGurk's progress is closely monitored by selectors. There is a possibility of him sharing the field with Glenn Maxwell, although Maxwell may sit out after initially planning to rest in Adelaide before an impressive performance changed the selectors' decision.

Aaron Hardie, a potential inclusion, hasn't played in the series yet but could be a crowd favorite. Australia, with numerous top-order batting options, considers Fraser-McGurk, who achieved a world-record 29-ball one-day hundred this season, as a player to watch.

National selector George Bailey emphasized having strong options at the top of the order in the T20 side. Travis Head and Steven Smith are set to return for the New Zealand tour, while Matt Short, recovering from injury, is expected to join. Head is currently favored to partner with David Warner at the top for the World Cup.

Wes Agar, who played two ODIs against West Indies in 2021, provides valuable experience. Currently, the state of South Australia, where both Fraser-McGurk and Agar play, is not in contention for the Marsh Cup final.

With Lance Morris, Nathan Ellis, and Sean Abbott nursing injuries, Ellis is expected to return for the New Zealand series. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have been rested for the ongoing series.

