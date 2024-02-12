Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jake Fraser-McGurk earns call-up to Australia's T20I squad for the 3rd T20I against West Indies

    Australia gears up for the final T20I against West Indies in Perth, with the inclusion of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Wes Agar in the squad. Fraser-McGurk, known for his aggressive batting, may make his T20I debut.

    cricket Jake Fraser-McGurk earns call-up to Australia's T20I squad for the 3rd T20I against West Indies osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 5:58 PM IST

    In preparation for the final T20I against West Indies in Perth, Jake Fraser-McGurk has been called up to the Australian squad, alongside pace-bowler Wes Agar, who provides cover for the returning Josh Hazlewood ahead of the New Zealand tour.

    Fraser-McGurk, showcasing an aggressive approach, might make his T20I debut in the upcoming match. Following an impressive start to his ODI career with consecutive four-wicket hauls against West Indies, Xavier Bartlett, already added to the squad for Perth, stands a good chance of making his T20I debut, potentially replacing Hazlewood.

    Despite not being in contention for this year's T20 World Cup, Fraser-McGurk's progress is closely monitored by selectors. There is a possibility of him sharing the field with Glenn Maxwell, although Maxwell may sit out after initially planning to rest in Adelaide before an impressive performance changed the selectors' decision.

    Aaron Hardie, a potential inclusion, hasn't played in the series yet but could be a crowd favorite. Australia, with numerous top-order batting options, considers Fraser-McGurk, who achieved a world-record 29-ball one-day hundred this season, as a player to watch.

    National selector George Bailey emphasized having strong options at the top of the order in the T20 side. Travis Head and Steven Smith are set to return for the New Zealand tour, while Matt Short, recovering from injury, is expected to join. Head is currently favored to partner with David Warner at the top for the World Cup.

    Wes Agar, who played two ODIs against West Indies in 2021, provides valuable experience. Currently, the state of South Australia, where both Fraser-McGurk and Agar play, is not in contention for the Marsh Cup final.

    With Lance Morris, Nathan Ellis, and Sean Abbott nursing injuries, Ellis is expected to return for the New Zealand series. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have been rested for the ongoing series.

    Also Read: Happy Birthday Bryce Parsons: 10 facts about the South African star

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 5:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Ex-Indian opener Aakash Chopra foresees Musheer Khan's ascendance beyond brother Sarfaraz osf

    Ex-Indian opener Aakash Chopra foresees Musheer Khan's ascendance beyond brother Sarfaraz

    BCCI to mandate Ranji Trophy participation amid Ishan Kishan's continued absence and 'IPL mode' concerns snt

    BCCI to mandate Ranji Trophy participation amid Ishan Kishan's continued absence and 'IPL mode' concerns

    IND vs ENG: Stuart Broad believes England have great opportunity to win Test series in Virat Kohli's absence snt

    IND vs ENG: Stuart Broad believes England have great opportunity to win Test series in Virat Kohli's absence

    cricket Greg Chappell foresees intense battle as India set to faces England in Rajkot Test osf

    Greg Chappell foresees intense battle as India set to faces England in Rajkot Test

    Negative Padosi Irfan Pathan slams Pakistan's 'keyboard warriors' for trolling India's U-19 WC title defeat snt

    'Negative Padosi': Irfan Pathan slams Pakistan's 'keyboard warriors' for trolling India's U-19 WC title defeat

    Recent Stories

    Explained: Pakistan provides a fractured mandate, how will parties form the next government? Avv

    Explained: Pakistan provides a fractured mandate, how will parties form the next government?

    cricket Happy Birthday Bryce Parsons: 10 facts about the South African star osf

    Happy Birthday Bryce Parsons: 10 facts about the South African star

    Amidst Russia-Ukraine conflict, Fog of war shrouds true human toll as casualty figures remain uncertain avv

    Amidst Russia-Ukraine conflict, Fog of war shrouds true human toll as casualty figures remain uncertain

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani shares HOT post on Instagram from her Calvin Klein shoot RBA

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani shares HOT post on Instagram from her Calvin Klein shoot

    Karnataka: Governor Gehlot hails Karnataka's development model in budget session address

    Karnataka: Governor Gehlot hails Karnataka's development model in budget session address

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon