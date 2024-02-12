Happy Birthday Bryce Parsons: 10 facts about the South African star

CRICKET
Bryce Parsons was born on December 31, 1999, in Johannesburg, South Africa.
He made his debut for the South African under-19 cricket team in 2017 at the age of 17.
Bryce Parsons has led the South African under-19 cricket team as captain, showcasing leadership skills at a young age.
Bryce Parsons has represented South Africa in various cricket formats, contributing significantly to the national team's success.
Known for his all-round abilities, Parsons is a right-handed batsman and a right-arm medium-fast bowler.
He was signed by the Rajasthan Royals for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, adding an international flavor to his cricketing journey.
Parsons has notched up impressive centuries in his cricketing career, displaying his ability to anchor the innings with the bat.
Throughout his career, he has achieved record-breaking feats, setting new benchmarks in South African cricket.
Apart from the longer format, Parsons has made an impact in T20 cricket, showcasing versatility across different formats.
Despite his cricketing commitments, Bryce Parsons has also emphasized the importance of education and is known for balancing academics with sports.