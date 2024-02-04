Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face for first time in post celebrating 8 years of marriage

On the occasion of their eighth marriage anniversary, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared a touching tribute to his wife Safa Baig. In a notable departure from his usual practice, Pathan revealed his wife's face in the shared image, marking a special moment for the couple. Despite previous criticism for keeping his wife's face hidden on social media, Pathan expressed his love and gratitude, acknowledging the multitude of roles Safa plays in his life. This reveal garnered attention, with the picture quickly going viral across social media platforms.

Pathan, who has been an advocate for cricket players, recently backed Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer despite their recent struggles with batting form. He emphasized the challenges faced by the Indian team due to the absence of senior player Virat Kohli and the injury to KL Rahul.

As the ongoing five-match series against England unfolds, India finds themselves trailing 1-0 after a 28-run loss in the first game at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The second Test in Visakhapatnam saw India in a commanding position at the end of Day 2, thanks to a stellar performance by Jasprit Bumrah, who showcased reverse swing to bowl out England for 253 in their first innings. India holds a significant 143-run lead in the second Test.

