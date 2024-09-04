Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid reunites with Rajasthan Royals as head coach-report

    Rahul Dravid played three seasons for Rajasthan Royals between 2011 and 2013, before being appointed as the director and mentor for the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    Rahul Dravid is set to reunite with Rajasthan Royal for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The 51-year-old is currently on a short career-break, after guiding India to the ICC T20 World Cup triumph in West Indies earlier this year. 

    As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, a contract has already been signed between Dravid and Rajasthan Royals. The legendary India batsman played three seasons for RR between 2011 and 2013, before being appointed as the director and mentor for the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

    Dravid has played a key role in the current RR captain Sanju Samson's rise to the Indian cricket's top echelons. The Kerala batsman made his IPL debut as an 18-year-old under the leadership of Dravid in 2013 and quickly established himself as one of the brightest young prospects in the country. Moreover, the wicketkeeper batsman was also part of the Indian team that lifted the T20 World Cup trophy under the stewardship of Dravid in Barbados. 

    Kumar Sangakkara, who has been Royals' Director of Cricket since 2021, will continue in his role. RR qualified for the playoffs in two of the last three editions of the IPL, including a runners-up finish in 2022.  Last term, the Samson-led side reached the second eliminator were they were beaten by Sun Risers Hyderabad. 

