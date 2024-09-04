England fast bowler Joh Hull to make international debut against Sri Lanka in third Test

The 20-year-old, earned his first England callup as replacement for pacer Mark Wood, after the 34-year-old sustained a right thing injury during the first Test of the ongoing series.

England fast bowler Josh Hull is set to make his international debut against Sri Lanka in the third Test, starting on Friday (September 6) at the Oval . The 20-year-old, earned his first England callup as replacement for pacer Mark Wood, after the 34-year-old sustained a right thing injury during the first Test of the ongoing series.

Also read: Rahul Dravid: 'You are failing a lot more than succeeding in this game'- Watch

The left-arm pacer from Leicestershire will take the place of Matthew Potts for the final Test of the series. England have already pocketed the series having won the first two matches and will be hoping for a clean sweep and improve their position in the World Test Championship points table.

Gus Atkinson, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone and Hull will form the four-man pace attack in the third Test against Sri Lanka in Manchester. Hull, who stands 6ft 7in tall, and is known for his raw pace, could prove to be daunting prospect for the Lankan batsman.

Woakes is a medium pacer, who is consistent with his line and and length, while Stone is capable of clocking speeds in excess of 145 kph just like Hull. Meanwhile, Atkinson has been on fire, both with the bat and ball, having scored a century and taken 7 wickets in the last outings.

England Playing XI for the 3rd Test against Sri Lanka:

Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (Captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook (Vice Captain), Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone, Josh Hull, Shoaib Bashir.

Also read: Pakistan sinks to lowest ICC Test Team rankings since 1965 after historic series loss to Bangladesh

Latest Videos