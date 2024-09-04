Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    England fast bowler Joh Hull to make international debut against Sri Lanka in third Test

    The 20-year-old, earned his first England callup as replacement for pacer Mark Wood, after the 34-year-old sustained a right thing injury during the first Test of the ongoing series.

    cricket England fast bowler Joh Hull to make international debut against Sri Lanka in third Test scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 6:23 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 6:23 PM IST

    England fast bowler Josh Hull is set to make his international debut against Sri Lanka in the third Test, starting on Friday (September 6) at the Oval . The 20-year-old, earned his first England callup as replacement for pacer Mark Wood, after the 34-year-old sustained a right thing injury during the first Test of the ongoing series.

    Also read: Rahul Dravid: 'You are failing a lot more than succeeding in this game'- Watch

    The left-arm pacer from Leicestershire will take the place of Matthew Potts for the final Test of the series. England have already pocketed the series having won the first two matches and will be hoping for a clean sweep and improve their position in the World Test Championship points table. 

    Gus Atkinson, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone and Hull will form the four-man pace attack in the third Test against Sri Lanka in Manchester. Hull, who stands 6ft 7in tall, and is known for his raw pace, could prove to be daunting prospect for the Lankan batsman.

    Woakes is a medium pacer, who is consistent with his line and and length, while Stone is capable of clocking speeds in excess of 145 kph just like Hull. Meanwhile, Atkinson has been on fire, both with the bat and ball, having scored a century and taken 7 wickets in the last outings.  

    England Playing XI for the 3rd Test against Sri Lanka:

    Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (Captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook (Vice Captain), Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone, Josh Hull, Shoaib Bashir.

    Also read: Pakistan sinks to lowest ICC Test Team rankings since 1965 after historic series loss to Bangladesh

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan sinks to lowest ICC World Test Championship standings since 1965 after series loss to Bangladesh snt

    Pakistan sinks to lowest ICC Test Team rankings since 1965 after historic series loss to Bangladesh

    cricket Rahul Dravid: 'Your failing a lot more than succeeding in this game'- Watch scr

    Rahul Dravid: 'You are failing a lot more than succeeding in this game'- Watch

    cricket Pakistan sets unwanted record after Test series loss against Bangladesh scr

    Pakistan sets unwanted record after Test series loss against Bangladesh

    cricket ILT20 2024: Former South Africa cricketer JP Duminy named head coach of Sharjah Warriorz scr

    ILT20 2024: Former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy named head coach of Sharjah Warriorz

    cricket World Test Championship table: Bangladesh overtake England after historic series win in Pakistan scr

    World Test Championship table: Bangladesh overtake England after historic series win in Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri new video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani's SEXY dance song by Shilpi Raj goes viral; don't miss it RBA

    Bhojpuri new video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani's SEXY dance song by Shilpi Raj goes viral; don't miss it

    From Amputation to Recovery Dr. Leena Jain's Remarkable Reconstructive Surgery Success

    From Amputation to Recovery: Dr. Leena Jain’s Remarkable Reconstructive Surgery Success

    Cleared for takeoff! DGCA report shows India's air travel safety record improved significantly in 2023 shk

    Cleared for takeoff! DGCA report shows India's air travel safety record improved significantly in 2023

    PM Modi tries hands at Dhol following welcome in Singapore video goes viral WATCH vkp

    PM Modi tries playing 'Dhol' during welcome in Singapore; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Traditional Pillows vs Pro Nexa Pillow A Detailed Comparison for Optimal Sleep

    Traditional Pillows vs. Pro Nexa Pillow: A Detailed Comparison for Optimal Sleep

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon