Pakistan sinks to lowest ICC Test Team rankings since 1965 after historic series loss to Bangladesh

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 3:16 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

    Pakistan's Test cricket team has plunged to its lowest ranking in nearly six decades, following a historic 2-0 series defeat at home to Bangladesh. Under the leadership of stand-in captain Shan Masood, Pakistan now finds itself in the eighth spot on the ICC Men's Test Team rankings marking its lowest rating points since 1965. This marks a significant blow to the team's reputation, especially considering the series loss was Pakistan's first-ever defeat against Bangladesh in Test cricket.

    Both Test matches were held at Rawalpindi, a venue that has traditionally favored the home side. However, the hosts struggled to find form and cohesion, suffering defeats in both matches. Pakistan lost the first Test by a massive ten-wicket margin, which was followed by a six-wicket loss in the second Test. Bangladesh's performance was commendable, especially in the second Test, where they successfully chased down 185 runs, marking the third most successful run chase by a visiting team on Pakistani soil.

    According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the back-to-back losses saw Pakistan drop from sixth to eighth in the Test rankings, now sitting below the West Indies with 76 rating points. This steep decline in ranking is the worst for Pakistan since 1965, excluding a brief period when the team was not ranked due to insufficient Test matches played.

    "This is the lowest rating points Pakistan have had in the Test rankings table since 1965, barring a brief period where they did not have a place in the rankings due to an insufficient number of matches," the ICC mentioned on its official website, as per the Press Trust of India (PTI).

    Despite their historic win, Bangladesh's rise in the ICC Test rankings has been modest. The 'Tigers' gained 13 rating points but remain in ninth place, just behind Pakistan. However, their performance has significantly boosted their position in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for 2023-25.

    Bangladesh is now ranked fourth in the WTC standings, trailing behind the top three teams—India, Australia, and New Zealand. The 2-0 series victory gave Bangladesh three wins and as many losses in six Tests, resulting in 45.83 percentage points and 33 points overall. This achievement sets a strong foundation for Bangladesh as they prepare for their upcoming two-Test series against India, scheduled to begin in Chennai on September 19.

    In the WTC, teams are ranked based on the percentage of points they win, with 12 points awarded for a Test victory, 4 for a draw, and 6 for a tie. Bangladesh's recent success will be a motivating factor as they aim to secure a place in the WTC final.

