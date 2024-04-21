IPL 2024: Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh's banter lights up pre-game training session ahead of KKR vs RCB (WATCH)

Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh share a moment of laughter during a training session before the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024 match.

In a light-hearted moment before the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash, Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh exchanged amusing words during a training session. The official Instagram account of KKR treated fans with a comical reel, showcasing the banter between the two players. The conversation centered on Rinku revealing to Kohli that he had broken the bat he borrowed from him in the previous game, against a spinner.

Here's a glimpse of their exchange:

Rinku Singh: "Spinner pe toot gaya bat" | "I broke the bat against a spinner."

Virat Kohli: "Mera bat?" | "My bat?"

Rinku Singh: "Yes."

Virat Kohli: "Spinner pe tod diya tune. Kahaan se toota?" | "You broke it against a spinner. Where did it break?"

