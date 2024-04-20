IPL 2024: RCB star Dinesh Karthik says he is 100 percent ready to play T20 World Cup 2024

Dinesh Karthik, the seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman and Royal Challengers Bengaluru star, has been in outstanding form during the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

Dinesh Karthik, the seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman and Royal Challengers Bengaluru star, has been in outstanding form during the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Despite being in his late thirties, he remains steadfast in his ambition to represent India once more, particularly eyeing a spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad set to be held in the USA and West Indies next month.

Having already been a part of the T20I World Cup in Australia back in 2022, Karthik has since transitioned into an off-the-field cricket expert, engaging in commentary roles. However, his recent return to the IPL has seen him elevate his batting prowess to new heights, notably showcasing remarkable power-hitting with a strike rate exceeding 205.

Also read: IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir's animated chat ahead of KKR vs RCB breaks internet (WATCH)

In the ongoing IPL campaign, he ranks third in terms of run accumulation for RCB, trailing only behind stalwarts Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis. Karthik's resurgence not only bolsters his team's performance but also underlines his determination to stage a comeback in the national squad.

"At this stage in my life, it would be the greatest feeling for me to represent India. I'm very, very keen to do so. There is nothing bigger in my life other than representing India in this T20 World Cup," the RCB wicketkeeper-batters said ahead of clash against KKR.

With Dinesh Karthik emerging as a strong contender, the wicketkeeper slot for Team India will undoubtedly be fiercely contested, with the possibility of only two being selected by the think tank.

Rishabh Pant, who has made a remarkable comeback from a near-fatal accident, has displayed promising leadership skills while captaining the Delhi Capitals. Additionally, Sanju Samson of the Rajasthan Royals, Ishan Kishan representing the Mumbai Indians, and KL Rahul from the Lucknow Super Giants are also vying for the position.

Karthik has expressed his willingness to abide by the decisions of the "Big Three" - coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma, and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. This respectful approach underscores the healthy competition within the Indian cricket fraternity as players strive for national selection.

"I also feel there are three very, very stable, honest people who are at the helm to decide what should be the best Indian team for the World Cup -- Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar.

"And I'm completely with them. I respect any decision that they take. But all I can say is I'm 100 per cent ready, and I'll do everything I can to be on that flight to the World Cup."

'I'm no Russell or Pollard'

Karthik further stressed the significance of recognizing his unique strengths as a player, prioritizing precision over power-hitting akin to players like Andre Russell or Kieron Pollard.

He emphasized his method of studying bowlers' patterns meticulously to formulate strategies for his shots, utilizing visualization techniques during practice sessions to refine his batting skills and expand his repertoire. This meticulous approach underscores Karthik's commitment to honing his craft and maximizing his effectiveness on the field.

"These days as a player, you need to understand your strengths. I'm not a Russell or a Pollard who can just mishit a ball and get a six for it, rather," said Karthik.

In a recent match, Karthik showcased his batting prowess with a blistering innings, smashing seven sixes and five fours in just 35 balls, accumulating an impressive 83 runs. Despite his valiant effort, RCB fell agonizingly short of their target of 288, finishing the match 25 runs adrift.

Also read: IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' David, Pollard fined for providing illegal assistance to Suryakumar against PBKS

"So, I need to understand how I can beat gaps, what sort of balls I can hit for boundaries. And I realised there was a certain pattern in which bowlers were bowling to me, so I needed to try and work out a solution for that. Hence, when I practice, I try and understand, okay, if this is what they're going to bowl at me, how am I going to get a boundary, visualising a field that is going to be in place for me," he said.

"So, I worked like that, and I worked backwards, and that helped me, you know, really learn a couple of shots more, at the back end. It's been great to go out there and express myself, and it's been thoroughly enjoyable to do what I'm doing for RCB as a finisher," he added.