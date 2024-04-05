Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK: Controversy erupts as Cummins withdraws run-out appeal against Jadeja (WATCH)

    In a pivotal moment during the CSK vs SRH match, Pat Cummins' decision to withdraw a run-out appeal against Ravindra Jadeja sparked a heated debate, adding intrigue to an already intense encounter between the two IPL teams.

    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 11:25 PM IST

    In a crucial moment during the 19th over, Ravindra Jadeja obstructed Bhuvneshwar Kumar's throw at the stumps, prompting a run-out appeal from SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, SRH skipper Pat Cummins withdrew the appeal, sparking a massive debate.

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) struggled against SunRisers Hyderabad, managing to score only 165/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Shivam Dube top-scored with a rapid 45 off 24 balls, while Ajinkya Rahane contributed 35 off 30 balls. CSK's innings lacked momentum, with the 65-run partnership between Dube and Rahane being the only significant highlight.

    Despite the challenging pitch conditions, Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 31 off 23 balls provided a crucial boost to CSK's total. However, his obstruction of the field incident raised eyebrows, leading to discussions about SRH's decision to withdraw the appeal.

    CSK's innings also saw former captain MS Dhoni remaining unbeaten on one run from two balls. SRH's collective bowling effort, with contributions from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Jaydev Unadkat, restricted CSK's scoring rate.

    While CSK made a decent start, losing only one wicket in the powerplay, the introduction of spin by SRH proved effective in slowing down the run rate. Despite Dube's aggressive batting, CSK lost wickets at crucial junctures, affecting their momentum.

    Overall, the match witnessed a gripping contest between bat and ball, with the debate surrounding the run-out appeal adding an extra layer of drama to the encounter.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 11:30 PM IST
