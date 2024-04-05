Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch 6-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at home

    Sunrisers Hyderabad secure a comfortable victory over Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling T20 encounter, credited to stellar performances by their pace bowlers.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 11:03 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad secured an impressive six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, marking the latter's second consecutive defeat. The credit goes to SRH's pace bowlers, including Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, and Travis Head, who excelled on a slow surface in Hyderabad.

    In pursuit of a target of 166, SRH's openers displayed remarkable power-hitting, dominating the powerplay. Abhishek Sharma set the tone by smashing 37 runs off just 12 balls before being dismissed by Deepak Chahar. Travis Head and Aiden Markram then continued the momentum, ensuring SRH's steady progress. Despite CSK's efforts to take wickets, SRH adeptly handled their spinners and secured victory with 11 balls to spare, with Markram leading the charge with a 36-ball 50.

    Earlier, SRH's disciplined bowling performance restricted CSK to 165/5. The slower deliveries proved challenging for the CSK batsmen, making shot timing difficult. Despite a shaky start, CSK's Shivam Dube provided stability with aggressive hitting against the SRH spinners. However, CSK's innings faltered as Ajinkya Rahane struggled with timing and Daryl Mitchell faced difficulties. Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 32 off 23 balls helped CSK cross the 150-run mark. Notably, all SRH pacers, including Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Jayden Unadkat, contributed with a wicket each.

