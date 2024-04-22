IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals maintain top spot with dominant win over Mumbai Indians

The Rajasthan Royals assert their supremacy at the top of the IPL points table with a commanding nine-wicket triumph over the Mumbai Indians.

The Rajasthan Royals reaffirm their dominance atop the points table with a resounding nine-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians on home turf. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, MI faced RR's bowling attack with Sandeep Sharma making a strong comeback, clinching career-best T20 figures of 5/18. Despite Tilak Varma's impressive 65 and a solid 99-run partnership with Nehal Wadhera (49), MI managed to post a competitive total of 179/9, falling short by ten runs of the season's average first innings score at the venue.

The opening pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal set the stage on fire, notching up 74 runs in just 8 overs before rain briefly interrupted play. Buttler's departure in the 8th over to Piyush Chawla didn't slow down Jaiswal, who reached his half-century off 31 balls.

Captain Sanju Samson expertly supported his younger partner as Jaiswal showcased his prowess against both spinners and pacers. Their unbroken 109-run partnership for the second wicket saw Samson contributing 38 runs off 28 balls, sealing RR's convincing victory.