Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals maintain top spot with dominant win over Mumbai Indians

    The Rajasthan Royals assert their supremacy at the top of the IPL points table with a commanding nine-wicket triumph over the Mumbai Indians.

    cricket IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals maintain top spot with dominant win over Mumbai Indians osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 11:53 PM IST

    The Rajasthan Royals reaffirm their dominance atop the points table with a resounding nine-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians on home turf. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, MI faced RR's bowling attack with Sandeep Sharma making a strong comeback, clinching career-best T20 figures of 5/18. Despite Tilak Varma's impressive 65 and a solid 99-run partnership with Nehal Wadhera (49), MI managed to post a competitive total of 179/9, falling short by ten runs of the season's average first innings score at the venue.

    The opening pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal set the stage on fire, notching up 74 runs in just 8 overs before rain briefly interrupted play. Buttler's departure in the 8th over to Piyush Chawla didn't slow down Jaiswal, who reached his half-century off 31 balls.

    Captain Sanju Samson expertly supported his younger partner as Jaiswal showcased his prowess against both spinners and pacers. Their unbroken 109-run partnership for the second wicket saw Samson contributing 38 runs off 28 balls, sealing RR's convincing victory.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 11:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Sourav Ganguly endorses fearless approach and star duo for India's T20 World Cup campaign osf

    Sourav Ganguly endorses fearless approach and star duo for India's T20 World Cup campaign

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR CEO defends Rs 24.75 crore investment in Mitchell Starc amid performance scrutiny osf

    IPL 2024: KKR CEO defends Rs 24.75 crore investment in Mitchell Starc amid performance scrutiny

    cricket IPL 2024: DC with a massive blow as Mitchell Marsh gets ruled out of the entire season with 'hamstring injury' osf

    IPL 2024: Massive blow for DC as Mitchell Marsh ruled out of season due to hamstring injury

    PCB open to idea of playing bilateral series with India if team comes to Pakistan for Champions Trophy snt

    PCB open to idea of playing bilateral series with India if team comes to Pakistan for Champions Trophy

    cricket IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir involved in heated argument with umpire (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir involved in heated argument with umpire (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket Sourav Ganguly endorses fearless approach and star duo for India's T20 World Cup campaign osf

    Sourav Ganguly endorses fearless approach and star duo for India's T20 World Cup campaign

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea suffers setback ahead of Arsenal showdown as Cole Palmer get injured osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea suffers setback ahead of Arsenal showdown as Cole Palmer get injured

    ISRO study reveals glaciers melting at alarming rates in Indian Himalayan region, heightened flood risks snt

    ISRO study reveals glaciers melting at alarming rates in Indian Himalayan region, heightened flood risks

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR CEO defends Rs 24.75 crore investment in Mitchell Starc amid performance scrutiny osf

    IPL 2024: KKR CEO defends Rs 24.75 crore investment in Mitchell Starc amid performance scrutiny

    Football Barcelona President Joan Laporta calls for El Clasico to be replayed amid VAR dispute osf

    Barcelona President Joan Laporta calls for El Clasico to be replayed amid VAR dispute

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...'

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon