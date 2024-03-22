Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: R Ashwin reflects on MS Dhoni's decision to step down as CSK captain

    Explore the insights shared by Ravichandran Ashwin regarding Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to step down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2024 season.

    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

    Just a day before the commencement of the 2024 season, CSK stunned fans by announcing Gaikwad as their new captain, a move that had been attempted even in the 2022 edition but was reverted back to Dhoni after a brief stint by Ravindra Jadeja. "It was an inevitability, something bound to occur," remarked veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, reflecting on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to step down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. According to Ashwin, the transition of leadership to Ruturaj Gaikwad wasn't a hasty move, as Dhoni's astute nature likely prompted discussions regarding the team's captaincy well in advance.

    "This decision was inevitable, it was on the cards for some time. I've known MS Dhoni, and he always prioritizes the team's interests," remarked Ashwin on his YouTube channel. "He handed the captaincy to Jadeja two years ago and now to Ruturaj. It was bound to happen; the only question was who and when."

    Ashwin speculated that Dhoni must have communicated his plans to Gaikwad well in advance, ensuring a smooth transition. "Ruturaj wouldn't have suddenly realized yesterday that he's going to lead. Dhoni must have told him last year, 'You'll be taking over, and I'll be there to support you'," Ashwin added.

    Expressing confidence in Gaikwad's leadership abilities, Ashwin drew parallels between his demeanor and Dhoni's, lauding both for their calm and composed personalities. "Ruturaj is exceptionally calm and composed, much like Dhoni. I'm genuinely happy for him," Ashwin remarked.

    Gaikwad himself acknowledged Dhoni's subtle hints about a leadership change during the previous season. "Mahi bhai had hinted about the captaincy last year," Gaikwad revealed to IPLT20.com. "He simply suggested that 'be prepared, it shouldn't come as a surprise to you'. He involved me in various match simulations during our camp."

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 5:56 PM IST
