    IPL 2024: PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan to miss extended time in due to shoulder injury

    Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan faces an extended sideline period in IPL 2024 as he grapples with a shoulder injury, sidelining him for at least 7 to 10 days.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 5:54 PM IST

    Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan's absence from the IPL 2024 lineup is expected to extend for "at least 7 to 10 days" as he grapples with a shoulder injury. Dhawan's non-appearance in Punjab's recent fixture against table-topping Rajasthan Royals raised concerns, with Sanjay Bangar, Head of Cricket Development at Kings, indicating the skipper's likely absence for the upcoming matches.

    Despite efforts to treat his shoulder trouble, Dhawan's recovery timeline indicates he may miss two more home games, including matchups against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, the team remains hopeful for his return ahead of the away fixture in Kolkata on April 26.

    In Dhawan's stead, England all-rounder Sam Curran stepped up as Punjab Kings' leader in their recent clash against Rajasthan Royals. The decision raised eyebrows, especially considering the earlier role of Jitesh Sharma at the pre-season captains' briefing. Bangar clarified that while Jitesh had attended the briefing, Curran had been earmarked for leadership duties since the previous season.

    Despite Punjab Kings' challenges, Curran's standout performance with the ball against Rajasthan Royals underscored his capability as a leader. With a win-loss record of 2-1 in a similar situation during IPL 2023, Curran's leadership offers continuity and stability to the team amidst Dhawan's absence.

    As Punjab Kings strive to climb the IPL 2024 standings, they face a crucial phase without their captain, highlighting the importance of Curran's leadership and the team's collective effort in maintaining momentum.

    Also Read: 'Madness': Kevin Pietersen reveals scary flight journey to avoid Iran's missiles ahead of MI vs CSK clash

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2024, 6:06 PM IST
