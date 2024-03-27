Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Manoj Tiwary anticipates a louder reception of boos for Hardik Pandya in Mumbai

    Former cricketer Manoj Tiwary anticipates more fan criticism ahead of Mumbai Indians' upcoming IPL home game.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    Manoj Tiwary expects a louder reception of boos for Hardik Pandya in Mumbai, particularly during the team's first IPL home game on April 1. Despite this, Tiwary acknowledges Pandya's impressive temperament in handling fan backlash. The former cricketer notes the unexpected captaincy shift from Rohit Sharma to Pandya, which may have unsettled some fans. However, Tiwary commends Pandya's composure amidst the criticism, recognizing it as a sign of his strong character.

    Tiwary emphasises the importance for Pandya to focus on his performance, especially with the T20 World Cup approaching in June. He believes consistent performance is crucial for Pandya's selection in the Indian team, regardless of the fan reaction. Tiwary also discusses Rishabh Pant's return to cricket after a life-threatening car accident, expressing confidence in Pant's ability to regain his form with the support of the Delhi franchise, particularly from coach Ricky Ponting and mentor Sourav Ganguly.

