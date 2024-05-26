IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Post-match player reactions after KKR lift their 3rd IPL trophy

Kolkata Knight Riders secured their third IPL title with a commanding victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk, marking the largest-ever win in IPL playoffs by balls to spare.

Post-Match Player Reactions:

Venkatesh Iyer: "Really happy, credit goes to Abhishek Nayar. All the credit in the world, the way he's worked for the franchise. Some contributions go unnoticed, I want to make sure they don't. He was the one who built this Indian core. We waited for 10 years, credit to the management and the coaching staff."

Abhishek Nayar - Head of KKR Academy & Assistant coach: "It means everything. It has taken a very long time. I have been with the IPL for 16 years, and it has taken me so many years to be a champion. The big man is here, this means a lot for him (on Russell)."

Varun Chakaravarthy: "This has been a great season for me. All I can think of now is the person who has built the Indian core - Abhishek Nayar."

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: "I think she will be watching; she is okay now. Before the match, I spoke to my mom - I asked what do you want, she said, nothing just win. Salty played really well, and my expectation was as the World Cup was coming, I wanted to prepare, also I had to be ready if Salty got injured, I got it and I was well prepared. Twice I'm champion of IPL, I'm lucky. When you work hard for 2 months and the result when it comes like this is special."

Bharat Arun - KKR's bowling coach: "It has been pretty tough the last two years; we didn't qualify and there has been introspection, and we worked on areas which needed to be worked on. [on Rana] He has been outstanding, and it's about the bowler understanding what his strengths are, and when he does, it comes out beautifully on the ground. Mitch coming into the team boosted the confidence of the other youngsters. He has been one of the best bowlers in world cricket, and he has been in such situations before; it's about understanding Indian conditions, and once he did that, it is magic all over. They have been outstanding; spinners mature with age, both bowling in tandem has worked exceptionally for us. He has brought a totally different dimension to our batting this year, and it was Gautam who insisted that Sunny open, and what Sunny did was outstanding."

Rinku Singh: "Outstanding feeling right now. Dream has come true - I have been here for 7 years, and we are so happy. Credit to GG sir. I will finally lift the IPL trophy. It was God's plan."

Harshit Rana: "Can't express it, as we are so happy."

Vaibhav Arora: "My role is to take wickets with the new ball. We have very good spinners, so if we chip in with 2-3 wickets, the spinners will do the rest."

Angkrish Raghuvanshi: "The feeling hasn't sunk in yet and might when we party tonight."

Suyash Sharma: "Great environment. GG and other coaches have created a nice atmosphere."

Nitish Rana: "When GG bhai was appointed as the mentor, I messaged him saying I'm happy he's coming back to KKR. He said he'd be happy if we are on that podium lifting the trophy. Today is that day and I'll never forget that message."

Ramandeep Singh: "It has been tough, but we will celebrate now. The environment has been amazing, and we gelled well together."

