    IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Mitchell Starc, acquired for Rs 24.75 Crore, concedes 22 Runs in first two overs

    Witness an electrifying clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024, as Andre Russell and Phil Salt deliver stellar performances, setting Eden Gardens ablaze with thrilling cricket action.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 10:06 PM IST

    In the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Phil Salt set the stage on fire with a blistering 40-ball 54, laying a solid foundation upfront. Andre Russell then showcased his explosive batting prowess at the back end, hammering a scintillating fifty to steer KKR to a formidable total of 208 for seven at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

    Salt's innings was decorated with three fours and as many sixes, while Russell's unbeaten 64 off 25 balls included three boundaries and seven maximums. Ramandeep Singh chipped in with a quickfire 35 off 17 deliveries, while Rinku Singh contributed 23 runs from 15 balls. Mayank Markande and T Natarajan were the standout bowlers for SRH, claiming two wickets each, conceding 39 and 32 runs respectively.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 10:15 PM IST
