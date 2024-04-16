IPL 2024: Jos Buttler's century leads Rajasthan Royals record chase of 224 over Kolkata Knight Riders

In a nail-biting encounter at their home ground, the Kolkata Knight Riders faced a stunning defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals, led by a remarkable performance from Jos Buttler. Despite a magnificent century from Sunil Narine, the Knight Riders faltered, allowing Buttler to single-handedly turn the game in favour of the Royals.

Buttler's exceptional innings, under the pressure of the final ball, showcased his prowess as he secured victory for his team with just two wickets remaining. With a powerful swipe across the line, he managed to find the gap through mid-wicket, sealing one of the most memorable T20 wins in cricket history.

While Narine displayed an all-around performance, scoring a century, taking wickets, and making crucial catches, his efforts were not enough to secure victory for the Knight Riders. Despite his stellar contributions, it was Buttler who emerged as the hero of the match, earning praise for his outstanding display of skill and determination.

The thrilling encounter between the Knight Riders and the Royals left fans on the edge of their seats until the very last ball, highlighting the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket. Buttler's remarkable innings will be remembered as one of the greatest displays of individual brilliance in the history of the sport, securing a memorable victory for the Rajasthan Royals.

