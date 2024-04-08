Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Jonty Rhodes analyses Ravi Bishnoi's sensational 'flying catch' against Gujarat Titans

    Jonty Rhodes dissects Ravi Bishnoi's jaw-dropping 'flying catch' that stole the show in an intense IPL clash.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

    Lucknow Super Giants secured a thrilling 33-run victory over Gujarat Titans at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Sunday, with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi's breathtaking one-handed flying catch to dismiss Kane Williamson stealing the limelight and going viral online.

    As Jonty Rhodes oversees fielding drills, LSG players are showcasing exceptional efforts in IPL 2024. Rhodes, visibly impressed by Bishnoi's acrobatic catch, shared insights into the technique behind it.

    Highlighting the importance of commitment and hard work in fielding development, Rhodes praised Bishnoi's dedication to practice and improvement. A video shared by the IPL's official handle captured Rhodes decoding Bishnoi's catch with the title: 'If you don’t go, you’ll never know.'

    Bishnoi, discussing his catch with Rhodes, emphasised its instinctive nature, crediting quick reactions and determination. Rhodes applauded Bishnoi's courage in challenging positions, underlining the significance of proactive fielding.

    LSG's strong IPL performance places them third in the points table, gearing up for a clash against Delhi Capitals. 

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 3:40 PM IST
