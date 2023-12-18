IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma discuss Mumbai Indians' success in candid video (WATCH)

An old video featuring a conversation between Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma on the perception of Mumbai Indians has gained viral attention on social media. Since the announcement of Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians' skipper, social media has been abuzz with discussions on the captaincy change. While some fans express disappointment over the shift in captaincy, others welcome the 'timely change' in leadership. Nostalgic fans have been sharing old videos of Rohit and Hardik, reminiscing about their time playing together for MI and when Hardik joined Gujarat Titans.

One particular video has garnered significant traction, showcasing the contrasting views of Rohit and Hardik on Mumbai Indians being labeled a 'superstar team.'

After Hardik's move to Gujarat, he discussed two approaches to winning the IPL title: acquiring the best players or creating the best environment. Hardik believed MI had pursued the former a few seasons ago, while GT focused on the latter in recent years.

"There are two kinds of success you can get. One is to get the best people possible from A to B, which I feel MI had or have the best environment possible for you to win, which has been a CSK type where no matter who players are, they find comfort there and bring out the best in them," expressed Hardik.

In contrast, Rohit challenged the notion of MI having a 'superstar team' built on acquiring established stars. According to the Hitman, MI's success is rooted in identifying young talent and nurturing their potential.

"People say we have a strong team, but no one talks about the hard work behind that. The story of Tilak Varma and Nehal will be the same as Bumrah and Hardik, and after a few years, someone will say we have a strong team," remarked Rohit in the video.

