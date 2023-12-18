Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma discuss Mumbai Indians' success in candid video (WATCH)

    A resurfaced video featuring Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma discussing the perception of Mumbai Indians has taken social media by storm.

    cricket IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma discuss Mumbai Indians' success in candid video (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 5:22 PM IST

    An old video featuring a conversation between Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma on the perception of Mumbai Indians has gained viral attention on social media. Since the announcement of Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians' skipper, social media has been abuzz with discussions on the captaincy change. While some fans express disappointment over the shift in captaincy, others welcome the 'timely change' in leadership. Nostalgic fans have been sharing old videos of Rohit and Hardik, reminiscing about their time playing together for MI and when Hardik joined Gujarat Titans.

    One particular video has garnered significant traction, showcasing the contrasting views of Rohit and Hardik on Mumbai Indians being labeled a 'superstar team.'

    After Hardik's move to Gujarat, he discussed two approaches to winning the IPL title: acquiring the best players or creating the best environment. Hardik believed MI had pursued the former a few seasons ago, while GT focused on the latter in recent years.

    "There are two kinds of success you can get. One is to get the best people possible from A to B, which I feel MI had or have the best environment possible for you to win, which has been a CSK type where no matter who players are, they find comfort there and bring out the best in them," expressed Hardik.

    In contrast, Rohit challenged the notion of MI having a 'superstar team' built on acquiring established stars. According to the Hitman, MI's success is rooted in identifying young talent and nurturing their potential.

    "People say we have a strong team, but no one talks about the hard work behind that. The story of Tilak Varma and Nehal will be the same as Bumrah and Hardik, and after a few years, someone will say we have a strong team," remarked Rohit in the video.

    Also Read: Steve Smith's hilarious moment on the field highlights Australia's dominant win over Pakistan (WATCH)

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 5:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Steve Smith's hilarious moment on the field highlights Australia's dominant win over Pakistan osf

    Steve Smith's hilarious moment on the field highlights Australia's dominant win over Pakistan (WATCH)

    IPL 2024 Rohit Sharma's fatigue and Hardik Pandya's fresh approach: Gavaskar decodes Mumbai Indians' captaincy change snt

    Rohit Sharma's fatigue, Hardik Pandya's fresh approach: Gavaskar decodes Mumbai Indians' captaincy change

    Cricket IPL 2024 auction: R Ashwin predicts big bids for Starc, Cummins and Shahrukh Khan osf

    IPL 2024 auction: R Ashwin predicts big bids for Starc, Cummins and Shahrukh Khan

    Cricket IPL Auction 2024: Full list of 333 players who will go under the hammer and their base price osf

    IPL 2024 auction: Full list of 333 players who will go under the hammer and their base price

    Old video of Rohit Sharma's savage response to Hardik Pandya calling Mumbai Indians 'team of superstars' goes viral snt

    Old video of Rohit Sharma's savage response to Hardik Pandya calling MI 'team of superstars' goes viral

    Recent Stories

    8 ISIS terror operatives arrested, plan to trigger IED blasts stopped; check details AJR

    8 ISIS terror operatives arrested, plan to trigger IED blasts stopped; check details

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgan reveals Karan Johar as his former 'sworn enemy' SHG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgan reveals Karan Johar as his former 'sworn enemy'

    'Salaar' release trailer: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran promise high octane action thriller RKK

    'Salaar' release trailer: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran promise high octane action thriller

    Winter haircare 6 efficient ways to dry your hair in minutes gcw eai

    Winter haircare: 6 efficient ways to dry your hair in minutes

    Kerala: Shutters of Mullaperiyar dam to be opened due to heavy rain rkn

    Kerala: Shutters of Mullaperiyar dam to be opened due to heavy rain

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon