    IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans snatch victory from the jaws of defeat over Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad

    Gujarat Titans secure a thrilling win over the Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad with an exhilarating 6-run win.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 11:28 PM IST

    Gujarat Titans clinch a nail-biting victory against Mumbai Indians, maintaining their unbeaten record at Ahmedabad with a thrilling 6-run win in a gripping game of cricket.

    In the highly anticipated clash in Ahmedabad, Mumbai Indians' new skipper, Hardik Pandya, faced jeers at the toss despite his victory, choosing to bowl first. Gujarat Titans' openers, Wriddiman Saha and Shubman Gill, made a brisk start, adding 31 runs, including a boundary off Pandya's first ball. Jasprit Bumrah struck early in the fourth over, dismissing Saha for a quick 19 off 15 balls with a precise yorker.

    Several partnerships kept the scoreboard ticking, but none accelerated significantly. Gill scored 31 off 22, while B Sai Sudharsan amassed 45 off 39 balls, and Azmatullah Omarzai contributed a quick cameo of 17 off 11 balls. However, David Miller struggled, managing only a modest score as Bumrah's spell of 4-0-14-3 proved challenging for the batsmen.

    Rahul Tewatia added a quick 22 off 15 balls but fell to Coetzee (4-0-27-2) in the final over as GT finished on 168/6 in 20 overs.

    Omarzai (3-0-27-2) rattled MI early with the new ball, dismissing Ishan Kishan for a duck and then removing Naman Dhir after a brisk 20 off 10 balls.

    Rohit Sharma and Dewald Brevis built a promising partnership of 77 runs for the third wicket, making things look comfortable for the five-time champions in the middle overs.

    Despite the dew, Sai Kishore bowled superbly, trapping the Indian skipper for a well-made 43 off 29 balls.

    As the game progressed, GT's bowlers utilised the conditions effectively, causing the scoring rate to rise. Despite the presence of hitters like Tilak Varma, Tim David, and Pandya, Mumbai struggled.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Dog interrupts play between Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
