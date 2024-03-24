Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Dog interrupts play between Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans (WATCH)

    During the IPL 2024 encounter between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, a playful dog invaded the pitch, adding an unexpected twist to the game as Mumbai Indians emerged victorious with stellar performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee.

    IPL 2024: Dog interrupts play between Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 10:48 PM IST

    A hilarious moment unfolded during the IPL 2024 clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad as a dog invaded the pitch, sending the internet into a frenzy. Despite the unexpected interruption, Mumbai Indians put up a stellar performance, led by Jasprit Bumrah's masterful spell and Gerald Coetzee's two-wicket haul.

    Bumrah's impeccable bowling restricted Gujarat Titans to 168/6 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Notably, Sai Sudharsan top-scored for GT with 45 runs off 39 balls, while Shubman Gill contributed 31. Opting to field first, MI faced initial challenges as GT started aggressively. However, Bumrah's crucial breakthroughs, including a toe-crushing yorker, turned the tide in MI's favor. Coetzee also made significant contributions, claiming his maiden IPL wicket. Despite resilient efforts from GT's batsmen, MI's disciplined bowling restricted them to a competitive total, securing a memorable victory.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: KL Rahul candid opinion on 'Two Bouncers' rule after defeat to Rajasthan Royals

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 11:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans snatch victory from the jaws of defeat over Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad osf

    IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans snatch victory from the jaws of defeat over Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad

    cricket KL Rahul offers candid opinion on IPL's 'Two Bouncers' rule after defeat to Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: KL Rahul candid opinion on 'Two Bouncers' rule after defeat to Rajasthan Royals

    cricket Mohammad Amir come out of retirement, eyes T20 World Cup comeback for Pakistan osf

    Mohammad Amir comes out of retirement, eyes T20 World Cup comeback for Pakistan

    cricket IPL 2024: Sanju Samson's explosive innings propels Rajasthan Royals to victory against Lucknow Super Giants osf

    IPL 2024: Sanju Samson's explosive innings propels Rajasthan Royals to victory against Lucknow Super Giants

    cricket IPL 2024: Shubman Gill's insights on facing Hardik Pandya in GT vs MI encounter osf

    IPL 2024: Shubman Gill's insights on facing Hardik Pandya in GT vs MI encounter

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans snatch victory from the jaws of defeat over Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad osf

    IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans snatch victory from the jaws of defeat over Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad

    LS Elections 2024: Naveen Jindal joins BJP, to contest from Kurukshetra; Ranjit Chautala fielded from Hisar snt

    LS Elections 2024: Naveen Jindal joins BJP, to contest from Kurukshetra; Ranjit Chautala fielded from Hisar

    BREAKING Simon Harris named new Fine Gael leader, set to potentially become Ireland's youngest PM snt

    Who is Simon Harris, the new leader of Fine Gael set to become Ireland's youngest PM?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP fields actress Kangana Ranaut in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP fields actress Kangana Ranaut in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

    cricket KL Rahul offers candid opinion on IPL's 'Two Bouncers' rule after defeat to Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: KL Rahul candid opinion on 'Two Bouncers' rule after defeat to Rajasthan Royals

    Recent Videos

    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon