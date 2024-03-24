IPL 2024: Dog interrupts play between Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans (WATCH)

During the IPL 2024 encounter between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, a playful dog invaded the pitch, adding an unexpected twist to the game as Mumbai Indians emerged victorious with stellar performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee.

A hilarious moment unfolded during the IPL 2024 clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad as a dog invaded the pitch, sending the internet into a frenzy. Despite the unexpected interruption, Mumbai Indians put up a stellar performance, led by Jasprit Bumrah's masterful spell and Gerald Coetzee's two-wicket haul.

Bumrah's impeccable bowling restricted Gujarat Titans to 168/6 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Notably, Sai Sudharsan top-scored for GT with 45 runs off 39 balls, while Shubman Gill contributed 31. Opting to field first, MI faced initial challenges as GT started aggressively. However, Bumrah's crucial breakthroughs, including a toe-crushing yorker, turned the tide in MI's favor. Coetzee also made significant contributions, claiming his maiden IPL wicket. Despite resilient efforts from GT's batsmen, MI's disciplined bowling restricted them to a competitive total, securing a memorable victory.

