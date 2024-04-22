Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: DC with a massive blow as Mitchell Marsh gets ruled out of the entire season with 'hamstring injury'

    Delhi Capitals face a setback as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2024 due to a hamstring injury. Marsh's absence presents a challenge for the team, leaving a void in their lineup and impacting their performance in the tournament.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 5:41 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals faced a major setback as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was sidelined for the remainder of IPL 2024 due to a hamstring injury. Marsh, who returned to Australia last week after sustaining a tear in his right hamstring, was expected to play a crucial role for the team.

    His absence marks a significant loss for Delhi Capitals, especially considering his form and potential leadership role for Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Despite his contributions, Marsh's season was cut short, leaving a void in the team's lineup. His absence will be felt, particularly after his standout performances in various formats, earning him accolades such as the Allan Border Medal.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir involved in heated argument with umpire (WATCH)

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 5:41 PM IST
