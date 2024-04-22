Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir involved in heated argument with umpire (WATCH)

    The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders witnessed intense moments as Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of KKR, engaged in a heated argument with the umpire.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

    The IPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will be remembered for its nail-biting intensity. In a high-stakes match where RCB fell just short of a monumental chase, tensions ran high on the field. Amidst the drama, RCB's Virat Kohli and KKR's Gautam Gambhir found themselves in intense arguments with the umpires.

    As RCB chased a mammoth total of 223 runs, Kohli's dismissal sparked controversy, leading to a heated exchange with the umpire. Meanwhile, Gambhir, in his role as KKR's mentor, was embroiled in a heated discussion with the fourth umpire.

    The tension escalated further during the 19th over, with KKR captain Shreyas Iyer seen communicating with his team in the dugout. Gambhir and KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit were then captured arguing with the fourth umpire over a decision regarding spinner Sunil Narine's replacement by Rahmanullah Gurbaz due to an injury.

    Despite the drama, Iyer praised his team's resilience in clinching the close victory. Looking ahead, KKR gears up to face Punjab Kings in their next IPL encounter, while RCB prepares for a showdown against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

    Also Read: BREAKING | IPL 2024: RCB's Virat Kohli fined 50% match fees for code of conduct violation in clash against KKR

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 5:13 PM IST
