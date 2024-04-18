Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals clinch dominant victory over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad

    In a captivating IPL showdown at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Delhi Capitals showcased their brilliance with a commanding six-wicket win against the Gujarat Titans.

    cricket IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals clinch dominant victory over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 12:46 AM IST

    Delhi Capitals secured a resounding victory by six wickets against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, propelling themselves to the sixth position on the points table. The bowlers showcased exceptional performance, dismantling the Titans for a mere 89 runs in 17.3 overs. Mukesh Kumar (3/14), Ishant Sharma (2/8), Tristan Stubbs (2/11), Axar Patel (1/17), and Khaleel Ahmed (1/18) shared the wickets amongst them.

    In pursuit of the modest target, Jake Fraser-McGurk asserted his intentions by smashing his first delivery for a six, ultimately scoring 20 runs off 10 balls with two fours and two sixes. However, Spencer Johnson dismissed him in the second over.

    Prithvi Shaw fell soon after, claimed by Titans' debutant Sandeep Warrier, who also took the crucial wicket of impact player Abishek Porel (15 off 7). Shai Hope contributed with an entertaining 19 off 10, including a couple of maximums, before being dismissed by Rashid Khan while attempting a reverse sweep.

    Captain Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten with 16 runs off 11 balls, steering the team to victory alongside Sumit Kumar (9* off 9) in the ninth over.

    Sandeep Warrier proved expensive, conceding 40 runs in his three overs but managed to pick up two wickets. Rashid Khan finished with figures of 1/12 in two overs, while Johnson claimed 1/22 in his two. Despite a commendable effort from Noor Ahmad, the Titans' bowlers struggled to defend the low total, especially with a poor start in the powerplay.

    The fewest overs taken to chase a target of 90 or more in IPL matches (20 overs per side):

    7.2 - KTK vs RR, Indore, 2011 (Target: 98)

    8.2 - MI vs RR, Sharjah, 2021 (Target: 91)

    8.5 - DC vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2024 (Target: 90)

    10.0 - KKR vs RCB, Abu Dhabi, 2021 (Target: 93)

    Also Read: IPL 2024: DC coach Ricky Ponting backs Rishabh Pant for T20 World Cup wicketkeeper role

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 1:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: DC coach Ricky Ponting backs Rishabh Pant for T20 World Cup wicketkeeper role osf

    IPL 2024: DC coach Ricky Ponting backs Rishabh Pant for T20 World Cup wicketkeeper role

    cricket Will Sunil Narine reconsider International retirement to play for WI in the T20 World Cup 2024? osf

    Will Sunil Narine reconsider International retirement to play for WI in the T20 World Cup 2024?

    cricket IPL 2024: Struggling Punjab Kings meet Mumbai Indians in Mullanpur to reverse their fortunes osf

    IPL 2024: Struggling Punjab Kings meet Mumbai Indians in Mullanpur to reverse their fortunes

    IPL 2024: KKR captain Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against RR snt

    IPL 2024: KKR captain Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against RR

    Virat Kohli is my inspiration, appreciate his never-give-up attitude UPSC topper Ananya Reddy (WATCH) snt

    'Virat Kohli is my inspiration, appreciate his never-give-up attitude': UPSC topper Ananya Reddy (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Elon Musk likely to unveil $3 billion India investment plans during his upcoming visit: Report gcw

    Elon Musk likely to unveil $3 billion India investment plans during his upcoming visit: Report

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ghulam Nabi Azad not to contest polls, withdraws name from Anantnag-Rajouri seat says report gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ghulam Nabi Azad not to contest polls, says report

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Aam Aadmi Party launches 'AAP Ka RamRajya' website; Check details gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Aam Aadmi Party launches 'AAP Ka RamRajya' website; Check details

    Cricket Sara Tendulkar Stunning photos: 7 times GT skipper Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend looked pretty in floral osf

    Sara Tendulkar Stunning photos: 7 times GT skipper Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend looked pretty in floral

    Football ISL 2023-24: Statistical insights of top team performances ahead of the playoffs osf

    ISL 2023-24: Statistical insights of top team performances ahead of the playoffs

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon