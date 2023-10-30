Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Inzamam-ul-Haq resigns as Pakistan chief selector amid conflict of interest concerns

    Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former Chief Selector of the Pakistan cricket team, has stepped down from his position due to potential 'conflict of interest.' His resignation comes at a challenging time, with Pakistan's underwhelming performance in the 2023 Cricket World Cup raising concerns.

    Cricket Inzamam-ul-Haq resigns as Pakistan chief selector amid conflict of interest concerns osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 9:30 PM IST

    Inzamam-ul-Haq, Pakistan's Chief Selector, has tendered his resignation due to a potential 'conflict of interest.' His decision coincided with Pakistan's underwhelming performance in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, where they have managed just two victories out of six matches, likely facing an early elimination from the group stage. Reports suggest that Inzamam holds a stake in "Yazo International Limited," a company owned by several cricketers' agent, Talha Rehmani, which represents players such as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi. The ongoing dispute regarding player salaries has stirred controversy over Inzamam's involvement, possibly leading to his resignation.

    In response, Inzamam clarified his position, stating, "People speak without research. Questions were raised about me, so I decided it was better to resign." He emphasized that he had no connection with the player-agent company and had requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to conduct an inquiry. Inzamam had previously served as Chief Selector from August 2016 until July 2019 and was reinstated before the Asia Cup in 2023.

    The PCB has initiated a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations related to conflicts of interest as reported in the media.

    Meanwhile, Pakistan's coach, Grant Bradburn, brushed aside concerns about unpaid player salaries, expressing his team's determination to salvage their faltering World Cup campaign. Pakistan faces the risk of an early exit from the tournament, with just four wins in six matches. There have been disputes over player payments and delays in finalizing central contracts, with some players confirming they had not received their salaries.

    Bradburn emphasised the team's focus on preparing and giving their best, despite the external noise and distractions. The PCB stated that contracts have been dispatched to India, and player signings are in progress, indicating that payments will be organized soon.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Grant Bradburn attributes Pakistan's struggles to unfamiliar conditions

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 9:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir gives his blunt take on Rohit Sharma, says "No PR or Marketing Can..." avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir gives his blunt take on Rohit Sharma, says "No PR or Marketing Can..."

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Graeme Smith's insights on India's dominance in the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Graeme Smith's insights on India's dominance in the mega event

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka fail to score big, Afghanistan bowlers tighten up the grip avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka fail to score big, Afghanistan bowlers tighten up the grip

    ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya's return and SKY's form could endanger Shreyas Iyer's place in the team avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya's return and SKY's form could endanger Shreyas Iyer's place in the team

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan desperate to revive campaign as South Asian derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan desperate to revive campaign as South Asian derby takes shape

    Recent Stories

    AFMS achieves milestone with minimally invasive cardiac valve implantation for children

    AFMS achieves milestone with minimally invasive cardiac valve implantation for children

    NCP MLA Prakash Solanke recounts tragedy after home set on fire by Maratha quota protesters WATCH gcw

    NCP MLA Prakash Solanke recounts tragedy after home set on fire by Maratha quota protesters (WATCH)

    Big win! Tata Motors can recover Rs 765.78 crore from Bengal govt over Singur Nano factory closure snt

    Big win! Tata Motors can recover Rs 765.78 crore from Bengal govt over Singur Nano factory closure

    ODI World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir gives his blunt take on Rohit Sharma, says "No PR or Marketing Can..." avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir gives his blunt take on Rohit Sharma, says "No PR or Marketing Can..."

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Graeme Smith's insights on India's dominance in the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Graeme Smith's insights on India's dominance in the mega event

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon