India vs West Indies 2023: Severe fine imposed on Nicholas Pooran for criticising the Umpire in 2nd T20I

Nicholas Pooran, a pivotal figure in West Indies cricket, has faced hefty consequences following his recent standout performance in a T20 International against India. Despite being a hero in West Indies' gripping two-wicket win over India, Pooran has been slapped with a significant fine and penalty due to his public criticism of the umpires during the match held in Guyana.

Nicholas Pooran, the standout player behind West Indies' thrilling two-wicket victory over India in the second T20 International, has found himself in hot water as he was heavily fined for openly criticizing the umpires during the intense match held in Guyana. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman's actions have resulted in a substantial penalty of 15 percent of his match fee. This incident stems from a Level 1 offense, where Pooran was found to be in violation of Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which specifically addresses the matter of "public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match."

Acknowledging his mistake, Pooran admitted to the offense and gracefully accepted the imposed sanction, which was proposed by the match referee, Richie Richardson. This cooperative approach eliminated the need for a formal hearing to address the matter.

Furthermore, this incident has also marked the addition of a demerit point to Pooran's disciplinary record. This demerit point serves as a reminder of his transgression and serves as a first-time offence marker within a 24-month timeframe.

The context of Pooran's criticism revolves around a pivotal LBW (Leg Before Wicket) decision review during the fourth over of India's innings. Displeased with the need to utilize a player review for a decision he believed was undoubtedly not out, Pooran voiced his concerns directed at the umpires.

The charges against Pooran were pressed by on-field umpires Leslie Reifer and Nigel Duguid, as well as third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth official Patrick Gustard. In accordance with ICC regulations, Level 1 breaches carry a spectrum of penalties, ranging from an official reprimand on the lower end to a maximum fine of 50 percent of the player's match fee along with the allocation of one or two demerit points.

The match in question witnessed the West Indies successfully chase down a target of 153, with Pooran's electrifying 67 off 40 deliveries being the driving force behind the victory. The result propelled West Indies to a 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series, solidifying Pooran's role as a pivotal player for his team.

