India vs West Indies 2023: Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar makes Test Debut for India; replaces Shardul Thakur

In a surprising turn of events, Mukesh Kumar, the talented Bengal pacer, was handed his Test debut for India in the second match against West Indies. Shardul Thakur's injury opened the door for Mukesh Kumar, giving him the opportunity to showcase his skills on the international stage

BCCI and Rohit Sharma have revealed the reason behind Mukesh Kumar's unexpected debut in the 2nd Test against West Indies. Shardul Thakur's injury forced India's hand, providing the Bengal pacer, Mukesh Kumar, with a golden opportunity to make his Test debut. The right-arm pacer, who had previously been part of the Indian Test squad without getting a chance to play, finally got his moment to shine.

Mukesh Kumar's impressive first-class record, with 149 wickets in 39 matches at an average of 21.55, made him a promising candidate for the Test side. His excellent performances for Bengal, helping them reach two Ranji Trophy finals in the past three seasons, caught the attention of the India A team, where he continued to shine with five-wicket hauls against New Zealand A and Bangladesh A.

Born in Gopalganj, Bihar, Mukesh Kumar also made his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals in 2023, showcasing his skills in the T20 format as well. Known for his ability to consistently hit the right areas and bowl in challenging conditions, Mukesh has earned a reputation as a hardworking and reliable bowler in domestic cricket.

With Shardul Thakur unavailable due to a sore left groin, Rohit Sharma expressed confidence in Mukesh Kumar's abilities and hoped the team would support the debutant in his maiden Test appearance. Mukesh was not the only debutant in the 2nd Test, as spin-bowling all-rounder Kirk McKenzie also received his Test cap, while veteran pacer Shannon Gabriel returned to the side in place of Rahkeem Cornwall, who had health issues during the series opener.

As the Test match unfolded, all eyes were on the young debutants as they sought to make their mark in international cricket, adding further excitement to the crucial series-deciding encounter between India and West Indies.

