India A triumphs over Oman A in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

India A emerged as group champions and will face Afghanistan in the second semi-final.

India A defeated Oman by six wickets in their final group stage match of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Oman, batting first, scored 140 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. A blistering fifty from Ayush Badoni powered India A to victory in 15.2 overs, losing four wickets in the process. Oman's innings suffered early setbacks.

Oman crumbled to 33-3 after losing captain and opener Jatinder Singh (17), Amir Kaleem (13), and Karan Sonavale (1). Wasim Ali (24) and Mohammad Nadeem (41) then steadied the innings. Hammad Mirza (28) also contributed for Oman. Rasikh Salam, Aaqib Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Sai Kishore and Ramandeep Singh each took a wicket for India.

In reply, opener Anuj Rawat (8) departed early. However, Abhishek Sharma (34 off 15 balls) and captain Tilak Varma (36* off 30 balls) played aggressively in the powerplay, putting India in a strong position. Although Abhishek fell in the fifth over, Ayush Badoni, coming in at number four, accelerated the scoring.

Badoni smashed 51 runs off 27 balls, including six fours and two sixes, reaching his half-century in just 25 balls. While Nehal Wadhera (1) disappointed, Ramandeep Singh (13 off 4 balls) partnered with Tilak Varma to complete India's victory. India A, having topped their group, will face Afghanistan in the second semi-final on Friday (October 25). The first semi-final will be contested between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

