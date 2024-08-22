Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India tour of England 2025: BCCI announces schedule, venues and dates

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (August 22) announced that the Indian cricket team will tour England for five-match Test series starting from June 20, 2025 and ending on August 4, 2025.

    cricket India tour of England 2025: BCCI announces schedule, venues and dates scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 5:19 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 5:21 PM IST

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (August 22) announced that the Indian cricket team will tour England for five-match Test series starting from June 20, 2025 and ending on August 4, 2025. The first Test is scheduled to be held at Headingley, Leeds from June 20-24 followed by Test matches at Edgbaston, Birmingham (July 2-6), Lord's (July 10-14), Old Trafford, Manchester (July 23-27) and The Oval (July 31-August 4).   

    Also read: Rohit Sharma reveals 3 Pillars Behind India's T20 World Cup Triumph

    India are set to host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series starting on September 19, 2024, before welcoming New Zealand for three Test matches in October-November. in November, Men in Blue will travel to Australia for the all-important Border Gavaskar trophy. The five-match Test series will begin on November 22, 2024 and the final Test match is scheduled to end of January 7, 2025. Just two weeks after the Australia tour, India will host England for five T20Is and three ODI. 

    India are currently sitting at the summit of the WTC points table, having won six of their nine matches and boasting points percentage system (PCT) of 68.51%. Australia are occupying second spot, with a PCT of 62.50, having won eight of their 12 matches. The top two teams at the end of the current cycle will play in the final at Lords on June1, 2025. 

    In January 2024, England visited India for five Test matches. The Three Lions started brightly, winning the first Test in Hyderabad. But Rohit Sharma & co roared back to clinch the series 4-1. 

    India's tour of England 2025:-

    England vs India, 1st Test: June 20-June 24, Headingley, Leeds

    England vs India, 2nd Test: July 2-July 6, Edgbaston, Birmingham

    England vs India, 3rd Test: July 10-July 14, Lord’s, London

    England vs India, 4th Test: July 21-July 27, Old Trafford, Manchester

    England vs India, 5th Test: July 31-August 4, The Oval, London

    Also read:  Sri Lankan Cricketer Breaks 41-Year-Old Test Record

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sri Lankan Cricketer Milan Rathnayake Breaks 41-Year-Old Test Record

    Sri Lankan Cricketer Breaks 41-Year-Old Test Record

    cricket Rohit Sharma Reveals 3 Pillars Behind India's T20 World Cup Triumph scr

    Rohit Sharma reveals 3 Pillars Behind India's T20 World Cup Triumph

    cricket Jay Sha likely to be ICC Chairman, will replace Greg Barclay scr

    BCCI secretary Jay Sha likely to be next ICC Chairman, set to replace Greg Barclay

    ICC moves women's T20 World Cup 2024 to UAE due to safety concerns amidst Bangladesh unrest snt

    ICC moves women's T20 World Cup 2024 to UAE due to safety concerns amidst Bangladesh unrest

    cricket Karun Nair hits swashbuckling 124 for Mysuru Warriors in Maharaja T20 Trophy scr

    Karun Nair hits swashbuckling 124 for Mysuru Warriors in Maharaja T20 Trophy

    Recent Stories

    Does eating potatoes cause weight gain? Here's what experts say RKK

    Does eating potatoes cause weight gain? Here's what experts say

    Not an era of war': PM Narendra Modi pushes for diplomacy in Ukraine conflict; check details AJR

    'Not an era of war': PM Narendra Modi pushes for diplomacy in Ukraine conflict; check details

    Here's why many actors rejected playing Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Ramayana' RKK

    Here's why many actors rejected playing Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Ramayana'

    Thalapathy Vijay to Smriti Irani: 6 actors who transitioned to Politics from the silver screen ATG

    Thalapathy Vijay to Smriti Irani: 6 actors who transitioned to Politics from the silver screen

    Is THIS India's Railway Line still under British control 77 years after Independence? RBA

    Is THIS India's Railway Line still under British control 77 years after Independence?

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon