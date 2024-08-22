Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sri Lankan Cricketer Breaks 41-Year-Old Test Record

    Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake has broken a 41-year-old record in Test cricket. The 28-year-old pacer surpassed the record of India's Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who had scored the highest individual score by a No. 9 batsman on his Test debut.

    Sri Lankan Cricketer Milan Rathnayake Breaks 41-Year-Old Test Record
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 1:46 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

    Sri Lanka's debutant Milan Rathnayake has broken a 41-year-old record in Test cricket. Rathnayake, who came in to bat at No. 9, when his team was struggling at 113/7, in the first Test against England, scored 72 runs to take the total to 236. He surpassed the record of India's Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who had scored the highest individual score by a No. 9 batsman on his Test debut. Balwinder had created the record with a knock of 71 against Pakistan in Hyderabad in 1983.

    Also read: Rohit Sharma reveals 3 Pillars Behind India's T20 World Cup Triumph

    Sri Lanka, who won the toss and elected to bat first, were reduced to 40/4, thanks to Chris Woakes' double and one wicket each for Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson. However, half-centuries from captain Dhananjaya de Silva (74) and Milan Rathnayake took them to a competitive total. Rathnayake and De Silva stabilised the Lankan ship by adding 63 runs for the eighth wicket.

    After the departure of De Silva, the 28-year-old debutant added another 50 with fellow pacer Vishwa Fernando before being dismissed by Shoaib Bashir for 72. Bashir finished with 3/55, while Woakes was the pick of the English bowlers with 3/32, including a double strike to dismiss Nishan Madushka and Angelo Mathews. Atlkinson, who was playing his first Test in the sub continent took 2 wickets for 48 runs.

    In response, England scored 22 runs from four overs before the light was deemed not good  enough for Further play. Ben Duckett (13*) and Dan Lawrence (9*) will resume the Three Lions' first innings on Thursday (August 22).

    England are currently placed seventh in the World Test Championship standings, with a points percentage system (PCT) of 36.54% after playing 13 matches. Meanwhile Sri Lanka are occupying the fourth spot with  PCT of 50%, having recorded three wins and as many defeat from 6 games. 

    Also read: ICC moves women's T20 World Cup 2024 to UAE due to safety concerns amidst Bangladesh

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Rohit Sharma Reveals 3 Pillars Behind India's T20 World Cup Triumph scr

    Rohit Sharma reveals 3 Pillars Behind India's T20 World Cup Triumph

    cricket Jay Sha likely to be ICC Chairman, will replace Greg Barclay scr

    BCCI secretary Jay Sha likely to be next ICC Chairman, set to replace Greg Barclay

    ICC moves women's T20 World Cup 2024 to UAE due to safety concerns amidst Bangladesh unrest snt

    ICC moves women's T20 World Cup 2024 to UAE due to safety concerns amidst Bangladesh unrest

    cricket Karun Nair hits swashbuckling 124 for Mysuru Warriors in Maharaja T20 Trophy scr

    Karun Nair hits swashbuckling 124 for Mysuru Warriors in Maharaja T20 Trophy

    39 runs in 1 over! Samoa's Darius Visser breaks Yuvraj Singh's 17-year-old record in T20 WC qualifier (WATCH) snt

    39 runs in 1 over! Samoa's Darius Visser breaks Yuvraj Singh's 17-year-old record in T20 WC qualifier (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    CISF personnel saves passenger's life after sudden collapse at Delhi Airport; WATCH CCTV footage shk

    CISF personnel saves passenger's life after sudden collapse at Delhi Airport; WATCH CCTV footage

    AMMA tight-lipped on Hema Committee report; stance will be taken at executive meeting, says Siddique dmn

    AMMA tight-lipped on Hema Committee report; stance will be taken at executive meeting, says Siddique

    Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Janmashtami on 26th or 27th August? Read on ATG

    Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Janmashtami on 26th or 27th August? Read on

    Kolkata horror: Kapil Sibal dubbed 'shameless' for laughing in SC, SG Mehta reminds of tragic loss (WATCH) snt

    Kolkata horror: Kapil Sibal dubbed 'shameless' for laughing in SC, SG Mehta reminds of tragic loss (WATCH)

    'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' trailer: Uorfi Javed's unscripted original series talks about her reel-real life RKK

    'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' trailer: Uorfi Javed's unscripted original series talks about her reel-real life

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon