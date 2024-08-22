Sri Lankan Cricketer Breaks 41-Year-Old Test Record

Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake has broken a 41-year-old record in Test cricket. The 28-year-old pacer surpassed the record of India's Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who had scored the highest individual score by a No. 9 batsman on his Test debut.

Sri Lanka's debutant Milan Rathnayake has broken a 41-year-old record in Test cricket. Rathnayake, who came in to bat at No. 9, when his team was struggling at 113/7, in the first Test against England, scored 72 runs to take the total to 236. He surpassed the record of India's Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who had scored the highest individual score by a No. 9 batsman on his Test debut. Balwinder had created the record with a knock of 71 against Pakistan in Hyderabad in 1983.

Sri Lanka, who won the toss and elected to bat first, were reduced to 40/4, thanks to Chris Woakes' double and one wicket each for Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson. However, half-centuries from captain Dhananjaya de Silva (74) and Milan Rathnayake took them to a competitive total. Rathnayake and De Silva stabilised the Lankan ship by adding 63 runs for the eighth wicket.

After the departure of De Silva, the 28-year-old debutant added another 50 with fellow pacer Vishwa Fernando before being dismissed by Shoaib Bashir for 72. Bashir finished with 3/55, while Woakes was the pick of the English bowlers with 3/32, including a double strike to dismiss Nishan Madushka and Angelo Mathews. Atlkinson, who was playing his first Test in the sub continent took 2 wickets for 48 runs.

In response, England scored 22 runs from four overs before the light was deemed not good enough for Further play. Ben Duckett (13*) and Dan Lawrence (9*) will resume the Three Lions' first innings on Thursday (August 22).

England are currently placed seventh in the World Test Championship standings, with a points percentage system (PCT) of 36.54% after playing 13 matches. Meanwhile Sri Lanka are occupying the fourth spot with PCT of 50%, having recorded three wins and as many defeat from 6 games.

