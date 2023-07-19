Ashes 2023: David Warner's mentally focussed; rising above Broad's record

As the Ashes series intensifies, David Warner remains unwavering in his mental resilience, dismissing Stuart Broad's record against him. Despite the Barmy Army's taunts and past struggles, the Australian opener stands strong and focused ahead of the crucial fourth Test at Old Trafford

David Warner remains resolute that Stuart Broad's record against him is not affecting his mindset during the Ashes series. Despite admitting that he has been hearing Barmy Army taunts about Broad's success against him, Warner maintains that the English seamer has not managed to get inside his head.

Warner has held on to his position as the opener for Australia in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, as the team strives for their first Ashes series victory in England since 2001.

Speculation had arisen regarding Warner's place in the lineup following a disappointing performance at Headingley, which resulted in a series average of 23.5. Among other concerns raised by former players is Warner's historical struggle against Broad. Throughout his career, Warner has been dismissed by Broad on 17 occasions, including twice in just seven balls during the recent Headingley match.

Interestingly, Warner humorously mentioned on a podcast that he has been listening to Barmy Army chants repeatedly while batting. One of the taunts directed at him is, "Broady is gonna get you," which he has heard consistently since the opening Test at Edgbaston and in subsequent matches.

Nevertheless, the 36-year-old batsman asserts that despite the taunts and Broad's past successes, he is not allowing these factors to affect his approach when facing the quick bowler on the field.

"I don't really think about the match-up," Warner said

"You think about the ball that's coming at you, how you are going to score. He bowls in a great area all the time. I always love facing Broady. We have two left-handed opening batters and he is one of, if not the best bowler to left-handers in today's game. He is so good at it. Jimmy (Anderson) is there as well. These are guys we have watched and played against for a long time."

Warner remains confident about his form leading up to the fourth Ashes Test, asserting that Stuart Broad's success against him at Headingley resulted from two well-delivered balls.

During the tour, the left-handed batsman displayed his prowess with a resilient 43-run inning against India in the World Test Championship final. In the second Ashes Test at Lords, he continued his strong performance with a solid knock of 66. Moreover, Australia has highlighted the productive partnership between Warner and Usman Khawaja, as they have contributed to three half-century opening stands, which played a crucial role in the team's 2-1 series lead.

"I feel like I am in great touch," Warner said. "I have felt good in the nets, leading in I had good sessions against our quicks at Beckenham (before the series). Lord's was probably the best I've batted in the last two years. Just holding my line. We have batted in probably the toughest conditions so far. In Leeds, I got two good balls. You can't do too much about that ... You just have to take it on the chin, can't do anything about it."