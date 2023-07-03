Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India shifts focus to T20 cricket with home series against Australia after ODI World Cup

    Following the conclusion of the World Cup, the Indian Cricket Team will redirect their attention towards T20 Cricket, with an upcoming T20 series against Australia scheduled for January and February.

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 5:29 PM IST

    Post the World Cup, the focus of the Indian Cricket Team will shift towards T20 Cricket as there will be an India vs Australia T20 series in January - February. Immediately after the 2023 World Cup concludes, the Indian Cricket Team will not get much rest. Instead, they will shift their attention to Tests and T20s. The mission to win the T20 World Cup will kick off with a tour of South Africa, followed by a crucial five-match T20 series against Australia at home in January and February, right after their return from South Africa.

    After the World Cup, India is scheduled to play a five-match T20I series against Australia at home in January and February. In January and February 2024, England is set to play a five-Test series in India. Later in the year, Bangladesh (2 matches) and New Zealand (3 matches) will also play five Tests in India.

    It is only natural for the Indian Cricket Team to shift their focus to the shortest format of the game once the ODI World Cup concludes. Led by Hardik Pandya, the Indian team aims to bring the T20 World Cup trophy home from the USA.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Amid debate, old video of Dhoni recalling Ian Bell after Bairstow-like incident goes viral (WATCH)

    Currently, the Men in Blue are on their way to the Caribbean to face the West Indies. However, the primary focus for Rohit Sharma and his team is to prepare for the Asia Cup and the upcoming World Cup. But once the mega event concludes, the team won't have much rest. The preparations for the 2024 T20 World Cup will begin.

    India will play three T20 matches against Afghanistan before embarking on a significant series against South Africa. Early next year, England will visit India for a five-match Test series. In the summer, India will tour Sri Lanka. After the Sri Lanka trip, India will host Bangladesh and New Zealand later in the year. While preparations are starting soon, there are several decisions to be made.

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) aims to feature a young team led by a young captain, Hardik Pandya. It remains to be seen what happens to the senior players in the squad.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Australia's Nathan Lyon ruled out of remainder of series; backs THIS youngster as his replacement

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 5:29 PM IST
