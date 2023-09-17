India are Asia Cup 2023 champions: Fans applaud Team Bharat's gift to PM Modi on his birthday

In a stunning display of cricket dominance, India emerged as the champions of the Asia Cup 2023 by outclassing Sri Lanka in a record-breaking final.

Mohammed Siraj bowled a terrific six-wicket spell helping India eventually outplay Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final of Asia Cup 2023 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. With this win, India registered a record-extending 8th Asia Cup title and fans have applauded the Men in Blue's feat that coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday.

After captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bat, the Rohit Sharma-led team bowled Sri Lanka for just 50 runs, powered by Siraj's 6 for 21 in seven overs. Siraj picked his first five wickets in quite a while which is likewise the joint quickest in ODI cricket history. Jasprit Bumrah handled the primary blow before Siraj dominated and didn't allow the rivals to settle down. In the measly pursue, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan comfortably took India home in 6.1 overs.

Fans took to Twitter to applaud India's show, with most stating that this is Team Bharat's befitting gift to PM Modi on his birthday.

"An incredible birthday gift for Prime Minister Narendra Modi! The Indian cricket team triumphs in the Asia Cup Final, presenting the Asia Cup itself as a special birthday surprise," said one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another added, "Rohit Sharma the Man of Words he promise Modi ji for Asia Cup Trophy and He Won it. Best Birthday gift to Modi ji."

Here's a look at what some of the fans had to say after India's Asia Cup 2023 triump: