Abhishek Sharma was dismissed cheaply again in the T20 WC 2026 semifinal vs England, continuing his inconsistent run. Despite a recent fifty, his poor performance drew fan criticism, raising questions about his form and place in Team India.

Team India left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma has yet again failed to deliver in the T20 World Cup 2026 as he was dismissed cheaply during the semifinal clash against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Abhishek’s form has been a topic of debate as he has hardly provided any impactful performance in the ongoing edition of the marquee event, except for his comeback knock of 55 off 30 balls in India’s Super 8 match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In his previous five out of six outings, the southpaw registered three consecutive ducks and scored 15 and 10. Meaning, Abhishek Sharma failed to score 20 or more runs in five of his six matches, showing his continuing struggle for consistency in the T20 World Cup 2026. Abhishek’s struggling form continued in the high-stakes semifinal clash against England.

Also Read: T20 WC: Abhishek Sharma's poor run vs off-spin continues in semi-final

Another Day, Another Poor Show by Abhishek Sharma

Despite inconsistent performances in the T20 World Cup 2026, Abhishek Sharma continued to be backed by the Team India management as an opener, placing their faith in the southpaw to provide a strong start. Despite regaining his lost form in the Super 8 fixture against Zimbabwe, where he scored his first fifty of the tournament, Abhishek failed to build on that performance in the semifinal.

Abhishek was looking to gain his rhythm in the second over of India’s batting, where he smashed two boundaries after Sanju Samson set the tone with a four and a boundary in the opening over.

On the final ball of the second over, the left-handed opener attempted to go for a big shot, but he completely mistimed it, sending a lofted flick straight to deep midwicket, where Phil Salt took a comfortable catch off Will Jacks’ off-spin, leaving Abhishek Sharma dismissed once again for just nine runs off 7 balls.

Scroll to load tweet…

Abhishek Sharma’s cheap dismissal added to India’s early wobble, raising fresh concerns over his form as an opener in crucial matches. His inability to convert starts or handle pressure in high-stakes games has once again put the spotlight on his inconsistency in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Fans Disappointed over Abhishek Sharma’s Another Flop Show

Abhishek Sharma’s inconsistent performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 have further left the fans frustrated as the southpaw failed to step up when it mattered the most. Despite being considered an ‘X-factor’ ahead of the marquee event, Abhishek could not live up to the hype and expectations of the cricketing world, leaving fans disappointed and questioning his place in the team.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts lambasted Abhishek Sharma’s repeated failures, calling his shots ‘reckless’ and ‘mindless’, labelling him ‘a burden for the team’. Others criticized the southpaw for his poor shot selection and lack of temperament, and questioned his place as an opener in crucial matches.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Abhishek Sharma has had a forgettable T20 World Cup 2026, amassing just 89 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 12.71 and a strike rate of 130.88 in seven matches. This has been the worst performance by Indian batters, highlighting his continuing struggle for consistency and inability to perform in high-pressure games.

In his T20I career, Abhishek Sharma has 1386 runs, including two centuries and nine fifties, at an average of 33.00 and a strike rate of 188.82 in 45 matches.

Also Read: IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup: Ahmed Shehzad's Baseless Doping Claim Against India Sparks Controversy