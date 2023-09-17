Asia Cup 2023 Final, IND vs SL: On-fire Siraj's Siuuu celebration goes viral; Ronaldo fans applaud - WATCH

In the grand finale of the Asia Cup 2023, Mohammed Siraj not only left an indelible mark with his sensational five-wicket haul but also won hearts with a memorable Siuuu celebration.

The Asia Cup 2023 Final not only witnessed an electrifying clash between India and Sri Lanka but also a heartwarming moment. Mohammed Siraj, India's pace sensation, stole the spotlight not only with his exceptional bowling performance but also with a unique and endearing celebration that had fans on the edge of their seats. His " Siuuu" celebration, reminiscent of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siu' goal celebration, not only won the hearts of cricket enthusiasts but also drew applause from Ronaldo's dedicated fan base. In this article, we delve into the heartwarming celebration that added an extra layer of magic to an already enthralling Asia Cup final.

Here are some of the other reaction on Twitter: