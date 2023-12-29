Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma sheds light on lack of collective effort after India's loss at the Centurion

    In a post-match assessment, India's skipper Rohit Sharma attributes the team's innings and 32-run loss to South Africa to a deficiency in collective effort.

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma sheds light on lack of collective effort after India's loss at the Centurion osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

    Rohit Sharma openly acknowledged that India was not up to the mark to challenge South Africa, attributing the embarrassing innings and 32-run loss in the first Test to a lack of collective effort. The skipper conceded that their performance with both bat and ball fell short, with India unable to capitalize on conditions. Rohit emphasized the necessity for collective unity to win Test matches, citing a failure to adapt to the opposition's strengths in both innings. Despite KL Rahul's standout century, Rohit found few positives in the game concluding within three days, urging the team to regroup for the next Test.

    Dean Elgar, playing his final international series, celebrated his exceptional knock of 185, calling it a "special" performance. Elgar highlighted the importance of simplicity in approach, emphasizing partnerships with Tony de Zorzi and Marco Jansen. The Proteas' pace trio, led by Nandre Burger, Kagiso Rabada, and Marco Jansen, showcased disciplined bowling, restricting India to 131. Elgar praised their clinical performance but acknowledged room for improvement in fielding. Reflecting on the series, he emphasized the difficulty of beating India and anticipated a few days of relaxation before the next match.

    "We were not good enough to win. Having been put in to bat, KL (Rahul) batted well to get us that score but then we didn't exploit the conditions with the ball and then again didn't show up today with the bat," said Rohit during the post-match presentation.

    "If we have to win Test matches, we have to come together collectively and we didn't do that. Guys have come here before, we know what to expect and everyone has their own plan.

    "Our batters were challenged and we didn't adapt well. This is a boundary-scoring ground, we saw them score many but we need to understand the opposition and their strengths as well. We didn't bat well in both innnings, that's why we stand here."

    "Not too many positives to finish the game within three days, but KL showed what we need to do on this sort of pitch," he said.

    KL Rahul had scored a century in the first innings.

    "Our bowlers, a lot of these guys haven't been here before so I don't want to be too critical.

    "Important for us to regroup, we go through these times as sportsmen and we need to be ready for the next Test now."

    "(Rabada) KG was brilliant, but then Nandre showed why he has been such a shining light for South African cricket," Elgar said.

    "You can't win a two-Test series if you don't win the first one, the Indians are difficult to beat.

    "We'll have a few days out to relax and enjoy this. We were pretty clinical, our fielding wasn't the best and we didn't make it too easy for ourselves at times."

    Also Read: IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's struggle against Rabada continues in all formats (WATCH)

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs SA 1st Test: South Africa hands India an embarrassing loss of an innings and 32 runs osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa hands India an embarrassing loss of an innings and 32 runs

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's struggle against Rabada continues in all formats osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's struggle against Rabada continues in all formats (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: R Ashwin's warns to Marco Jansen to stay in the crease at Centurion on Day 3 osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: R Ashwin's warns Marco Jansen to stay in the crease at Centurion on Day 3

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Sunil Gavaskar unimpressed with India's energy levels on Day 3 at Centurion osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Sunil Gavaskar unimpressed with India's energy levels on Day 3 at Centurion

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Herschelle Gibbs questions Temba Bavuma's fitness and Proteas squad selection osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Herschelle Gibbs questions Temba Bavuma's fitness and Proteas squad selection

    Recent Stories

    Cheesy triumph: French chefs and YouTube star smash records with a 1,001 cheese pizza extravaganza (WATCH) snt

    Cheesy triumph: French chefs and YouTube star smash records with a 1,001 cheese pizza extravaganza (WATCH)

    Centre rejects Kerala's request of Rs 2044 crore; several projects in the lurch anr

    Centre rejects Kerala's request of Rs 2044 crore; several projects in the lurch

    CM assails BJP led Union Government for rejecting the tableau of state for Republic Day parade

    CM assails BJP led Union Government for rejecting the tableau of state for Republic Day parade

    Top online UPI Payment apps in India 2023 rkn

    Top online UPI Payment apps in India 2023

    Indian Navy unveils new design of Admirals' epaulettes

    Indian Navy unveils new design of Admirals' epaulettes (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon