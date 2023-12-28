Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's struggle against Rabada continues in all formats (WATCH)

    Kagiso Rabada proves to be a persistent challenge for Rohit Sharma and has gone on to dismiss him 14 times across all formats.

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's struggle against Rabada continues in all formats osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 8:02 PM IST

    In the India vs South Africa series, Kagiso Rabada has emerged as a persistent challenge for Rohit Sharma across all cricket formats. This trend continued in the recent Centurion Test, where Rohit Sharma faced dismissal by Rabada in both the first and second innings, the latter resulting in a duck. Rabada has now secured Sharma's dismissal 14 times across various formats, marking the highest count by any bowler.

    Rohit Sharma's vulnerability against Kagiso Rabada persisted with his dismissal in the opening Test match in Centurion on Tuesday, and he faced the same fate on Thursday in India's second innings, being dismissed for a duck. Across all formats, Sharma has consistently been a key target for Kagiso Rabada. The South African paceman has now claimed Sharma's wicket a total of 14 times, the highest among all bowlers.

    Other bowlers who have dismissed Rohit Sharma most frequently in international cricket include New Zealand's Tim Southee (12), Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (10), Australia's Nathan Lyon (9), and New Zealand's Trent Boult (8).

    Out of the 14 dismissals against Rabada, seven have occurred in Test cricket, making Rabada the fast bowler who has troubled Rohit Sharma the most in the longest format. Rabada has dismissed Rohit five times in ODIs and twice in T20Is. In comparison, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has removed Rohit Sharma nine times in 18 Test innings, while Rabada has bowled in 10 Test innings against Rohit.

    During the recent Centurion Test, Rohit Sharma attempted a pull shot on the final ball of the fifth over, batting at 5, only to be caught by Burger at long leg. Despite being an effective shot in limited-overs cricket and in India, Rohit Sharma's go-to shot, the pull, has been exploited by top-quality bowlers like Kagiso Rabada on overseas pitches. Over the last three years, Sharma has been dismissed six times while playing the pull shot in Test matches held in England, Australia, and South Africa out of 48 such executions.

    Commenting on this aspect of Sharma's game, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar noted that the pull shot, which is impactful in white-ball cricket, becomes hazardous in Test matches when played in the air.

    In the recent Test, Rabada showcased his prowess by claiming five crucial wickets for just 41 runs in 15 overs. His incisive spell included the dismissals of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Shardul Thakur. This outstanding performance also marked Rabada's achievement of reaching 500 international wickets, making him the seventh Proteas bowler to attain this milestone. Despite Rabada's fiery spell, KL Rahul's fighting century helped India post a challenging total of 245 runs in the first innings.

    Also Read: From cricketer to conman: The tale of deception and scams involving Rishabh Pant and others

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 8:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: R Ashwin's warns to Marco Jansen to stay in the crease at Centurion on Day 3 osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: R Ashwin's warns to Marco Jansen to stay in the crease at Centurion on Day 3

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Sunil Gavaskar unimpressed with India's energy levels on Day 3 at Centurion osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Sunil Gavaskar unimpressed with India's energy levels on Day 3 at Centurion

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Herschelle Gibbs questions Temba Bavuma's fitness and Proteas squad selection osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Herschelle Gibbs questions Temba Bavuma's fitness and Proteas squad selection

    cricket AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Couple caught by surprise on Day 3 at the MCG (WATCH) osf

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Couple caught by surprise on Day 3 at the MCG (WATCH)

    cricket AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Mitchell Marsh's counter-attack rescues Australia on Day 3 in Melbourne osf

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Mitchell Marsh's counter-attack rescues Australia on Day 3 in Melbourne

    Recent Stories

    CM pays obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib during Shaheedi Sabha

    CM pays obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib during Shaheedi Sabha

    5 Supplements You Must Add to Your Daily Routine

    5 Supplements You Must Add to Your Daily Routine

    Spotted Bobby Deol to Kriti Sanon; Bollywood's glamour lights up the streets of Mumbai SHG

    Spotted: Bobby Deol to Kriti Sanon; Bollywood's glamour lights up the streets of Mumbai

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: R Ashwin's warns to Marco Jansen to stay in the crease at Centurion on Day 3 osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: R Ashwin's warns to Marco Jansen to stay in the crease at Centurion on Day 3

    Ibrahim Ali Khan to Shanaya Kapoor; star kids to make debut in 2024 SHG

    Ibrahim Ali Khan to Shanaya Kapoor; star kids to make debut in 2024

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon