IND vs SA, 1st Test: R Ashwin's warns to Marco Jansen to stay in the crease at Centurion on Day 3

India found themselves in a challenging situation on the third day of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion as Dean Elgar's resilient 185 propelled the hosts to a commanding lead. Elgar, eying his maiden double hundred, fell short after a subtle edge to a Shardul Thakur bouncer. However, his partnership with the promising Marco Jansen (72 not out) posed a significant threat to India's chances in the opening Test, with South Africa reaching 392 for 7 at lunch on Day 3.

R Ashwin played a crucial role in averting a potential controversy by warning Marco Jansen for to stay in the crease during South Africa's 2nd innings.

While Elgar and Jansen's partnership flourished, a potential controversy loomed large during the 98th over of South Africa's innings. R Ashwin intervened by cautioning Marco Jansen for backing up too far, ensuring that a contentious situation was averted. The incident quickly circulated across social media.

The Elgar-Jansen duo amassed 111 runs for the sixth wicket, pushing South Africa's lead to a formidable 147 runs. The mounting challenge ahead for the Indian batters to salvage the game became evident, especially with the prevailing tough conditions under the sun, unpredictable ball behavior, and a formidable Proteas bowling attack.

On the third morning, Indian bowlers Shardul Thakur (1/101 in 19 overs) and Prasidh Krishna (1/92 in 19 overs) struggled, providing Elgar and Jansen the freedom to dictate play. Despite repeated close calls, Jasprit Bumrah (2/59 in 22 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (2/90 in 22 overs) faced unfortunate outcomes.

Ravichandran Ashwin (1/41 in 18 overs) emerged as the only bowler who maintained his reputation, but the overall below-par performance of Prasidh and Thakur seriously impacted India's prospects of a comeback, conceding nearly 200 runs in less than 40 overs.

The Indian bowlers faced challenges in maintaining line and length, with Prasidh consistently delivering length balls, and Thakur resorting to floaty deliveries that were exploited by the South African batters, particularly Jansen. The Indian team's chance of redemption has been significantly compromised by the struggles of the Prasidh-Shardul duo.

