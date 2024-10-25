PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Pakistan in commanding position at stumps on Day 2

Resuming at 73/3, Pakistan reached 344, gaining a crucial 77-run lead. England then stumbled to 24/3 in their second innings.

cricket Pakistan vs England 3rd Test Day 2: Pakistan Gains Upper Hand scr
Pakistan has taken a first-innings lead against England in the Rawalpindi Test. Replying to England's first innings score of 267, Pakistan were bowled out for 344 on Day 2. Gaining a crucial 77-run lead, Pakistan further strengthened their position by taking three quick England wickets, leaving them at 24/3 at the end of the day's play. Harry Brook (3) and Joe Root (5) are at the crease. Zak Crawley (2), Ben Duckett (12), and Ollie Pope (1) departed quickly at the second time of asking. Noman Ali took two wickets, while Sajid Khan claimed one.

Earlier, resuming their innings at 73/3, Pakistan were eventually all out for 344. Saud Shakeel's fighting century and lower order resistance from Noman Ali  and Sajid Khan helped Pakistan secure a significant lead. Saud Shakeel scored 134 runs, while Sajid Khan remained unbeaten on 48. Noman Ali contributed 45 runs. Mohammad Rizwan scored 25, and captain Shan Masood made 26.

An 88-run partnership between Saud Shakeel and Noman Ali for the eighth wicket rescued Pakistan from 177/7 and set the stage for a valuable lead. Shakeel then added another 72 runs with Sajid Khan before being dismissed. For England, Rehan Ahmed took four wickets, Shoaib Bashir claimed three, and Gus Atkinson took two. England won the first Test of the three-match series, while Pakistan prevailed in the second Test in Multan.

