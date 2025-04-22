Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater received a suspended four-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to multiple domestic violence charges.

The 55-year-old walked free after he was granted an early release, national broadcaster ABC reported, having served more than a year in custody while waiting for the case to be heard.

He could be returned to jail to complete the sentence in full if he commits another serious crime within the next five years, according to Australian media.

Slater pled guilty to domestic violence charges, including stalking and assault.

An earlier court hearing was told Slater, who worked as high-profile television pundit after retiring from cricket, battled mental health conditions that could result in "impulsive and reckless" behaviour.

Slater played 74 Test matches from 1993-2001, chalking up more than 5,000 runs for Australia including 14 centuries.

He also played 42 one-day internationals before retiring from cricket in 2004.