Indian cricket star Rishabh Pant, who made a heroic return to professional cricket after surviving a near-fatal car crash in December 2022, was nominated for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year award at the prestigious 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards. However, despite his inspiring journey and wide fan support, the award went to Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade, leaving fans of the Indian wicketkeeper-batter visibly disappointed.

Pant’s Near-Fatal Crash and Recovery

Pant’s story has been nothing short of miraculous. The 26-year-old was left with multiple injuries, including ligament tears in his knee, fractures, and facial wounds after a horrific car accident while driving home to Roorkee. With his cricketing future uncertain, Pant spent over a year in recovery, undergoing multiple surgeries and intense rehabilitation before finally returning to competitive action in the 2024–25 season.

His return wasn’t just symbolic—it was impactful. Displaying resilience and a hunger for the game, Pant slotted back into the Indian squad and immediately made his presence felt, both with the bat and behind the stumps. His performances won him plaudits from fans, teammates, and the global sporting community.

Comeback of the Year Award Goes to Rebeca Andrade

The Laureus nomination was seen as a recognition of that incredible fightback. However, the award ultimately went to Rebeca Andrade, who overcame three ACL injuries to shine at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she shared podiums with fellow gymnastics legend Simone Biles. While Andrade's journey is equally inspiring, Pant’s omission triggered an emotional response across Indian social media.

Fans React to Laureus Snub

“Rishabh Pant’s comeback is the stuff of legends. He deserved this,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while another echoed, “This was more than cricket—it was about life. Laureus missed an opportunity here.”

Despite not winning the award, the nomination itself remains a massive acknowledgment of Pant’s spirit and determination on the global stage.

Other Major Laureus 2025 Winners:

World Sportsman of the Year: Mondo Duplantis (Pole Vault, Sweden)

World Sportswoman of the Year: Simone Biles (Gymnastics, USA)

World Team of the Year: Real Madrid

World Breakthrough of the Year: Lamine Yamal

World Comeback of the Year: Rebeca Andrade

Sportsperson with a Disability: Jiang Yuyan

Action Sportsperson of the Year: Tom Pidcock

Sport for Good Award: Kick4Life

Sporting Icon Award: Rafael Nadal

Lifetime Achievement Award: Kelly Slater