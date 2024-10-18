IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India fights back on Day 3; Rohit, Kohli, Sarfaraz hit half-centuries

India needs 125 more runs to overcome New Zealand's 356-run first-innings lead, with seven wickets remaining.

India fought back strongly in their second innings after conceding a massive 356-run first-innings lead to New Zealand in the first Test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. At the end of Day 3, India reached 231/3, with Sarfaraz Khan unbeaten on 70. Virat Kohli's wicket on the last ball of the day, also after scoring 70, was a setback for India. However, with his half-century, Kohli also achieved the milestone of nine thousand runs in Test cricket.

Apart from Kohli, India lost the wickets of captain Rohit Sharma (52) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35). Ajaz Patel took two wickets, while Glenn Phillips dismissed Kohli on the final ball of the day. With seven wickets in hand, India still needs 125 runs to surpass New Zealand's first-innings lead. Score: India 46, 231-3, New Zealand 402.

Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal started cautiously, putting on 72 runs for the opening wicket in 17 overs. Jaiswal, who scored 35 off 52 balls, was stumped by Tom Blundell off Ajaz Patel while attempting a big shot. Rohit continued to attack, hitting Matt Henry for a four, a six, and another four in consecutive deliveries to reach his half-century off 59 balls. However, he was bowled by Ajaz Patel in the next over.

LAST BALL OF THE DAY 3 🥲 pic.twitter.com/VZ6sreQr9Q — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 18, 2024

Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan then added 136 runs for the third wicket, reviving India's hopes. Kohli scored 70 off 102 balls with eight fours and a six, while Sarfaraz reached his half-century off just 44 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes. Earlier, New Zealand, resuming at 180-3, rode on Rachin Ravindra's century (134) and Tim Southee's half-century (65) to post a formidable total. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each for India.

