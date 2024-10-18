Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ, 1st Test: After 46 all out, India records another historic low

    New Zealand achieved their fifth-highest first-innings lead by a visiting team in India.

    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 3:11 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 3:11 PM IST

    Following the humiliation of being all out for 46 in the first innings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the first Test against New Zealand, India suffered another setback. Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee's impressive partnership helped New Zealand gain a massive 356-run first-innings lead. This is the fifth-highest first-innings lead by a visiting team in India. This is the first time since 2012 that a visiting team has taken a 200+ run first-innings lead against India in a Test match.

    South Africa holds the record for the highest first-innings lead by a visiting team in India, achieving a 490-run lead in Kolkata in 1958. South Africa also achieved a 418-run lead against India in 2008. The Kiwis' 356-run lead trails England's 385 in Chennai in 1985 and West Indies' 356 in Brabourne in 1948. England was the last visiting team to achieve a 200+ run lead against India at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in 2012. India lost that Test, but in 2009, when Sri Lanka secured a 334-run first-innings lead against India in Ahmedabad, the Test ended in a draw.

    Resuming their innings on 180-3 on Day 3, New Zealand lost Daryl Mitchell early. Siraj's delivery was caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully, dismissing Mitchell for 18. Jasprit Bumrah then got the better of Tom Blundell (5), giving India a glimmer of hope. Glenn Phillips (14) started aggressively but was soon dismissed by Jadeja.

    With Jadeja dismissing Matt Henry (8), New Zealand slumped to 233-7, raising hopes of a fight back. However, Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee dashed India's hopes with their counter-attack. Their century partnership for the eighth wicket ensured New Zealand had a lead of over 350. Ravindra scored 134, while Southee contributed 65.

    Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja picked up three wickets each for India, while Siraj accounted for two, and Jasprit Bumrah and Ashwin chipped in with one wicket each. Indian batters have a mammoth task ahead of them if they are to make a result in Bengaluru. 

