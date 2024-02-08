Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs ENG: Pragyan Ojha asks Shreyas Iyer to go back and score runs in domestic cricket amid poor form

    Amidst Shreyas Iyer's challenging performance in the first two Tests against England, former cricketer Pragyan Ojha suggests a return to domestic cricket for the batter to secure a spot in the playing XI, especially with the looming comebacks of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

    Struggling in the first two Tests against England, Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has been advised to return to domestic cricket and score runs if stalwarts like KL Rahul and Virat Kohli make a comeback for the remaining three matches. Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha emphasized the need for Iyer to step back and perform well in the domestic circuit, acknowledging the tough competition for spots in the XI when established batsmen return.

    "Shreyas Iyer was left slightly behind. Great batters like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who have performed well, will automatically regain their places in the XI when they return. So, Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar may have to make way due to the situation," Ojha remarked in a conversation with the broadcaster.

    Despite high expectations for Iyer's future contributions, Ojha suggested that the current team dynamics may not leave enough room for him if Rahul and Kohli come back.

    "It's not that opportunities aren't desired, but when exceptional batters are returning, and the team has limited space, providing them with the cushion becomes challenging. Therefore, the advice is to go back and score runs in domestic cricket," Ojha asserted.

    As the third Test between India and England is set to commence on February 15, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee is anticipated to announce the squad for the remaining matches soon. Chief selector Ajith Agarkar, having discussed the matter with head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, was present in Vizag on Day 4 of the second Test.

    Regarding the return of Virat Kohli, his availability remains uncertain. However, KL Rahul, recovering from an injury, is expected to make a comeback after missing the first two Tests.

