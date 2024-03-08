IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Devdutt Padikkal reaches half-century on debut with a six; WATCH milestone moment

Devdutt Padikkal stuns fans with a six, reaching a half-century on his spectacular debut in the 5th Test against England.

In a spectacular debut for India in the 5th Test against England, Devdutt Padikkal thrills fans by reaching his half-century with a sensational six. Don't miss this must-watch milestone moment as the young talent makes a remarkable impact on his debut in the ongoing cricket series between India and England.

Following Shubman Gill's dismissal in the second session, Padikkal entered the crease and, alongside Sarfaraz Khan, orchestrated a solid 97-run partnership, firmly placing India in control of the fifth and final Test against England.

Padikkal reached the 50-run milestone in the 86th over with a powerful six off Shoaib Bashir. Displaying an impressive blend of skill, he accumulated 10 boundaries and one six during his innings. Former England opener Nick Knight commended the young Indian duo, Padikkal and Sarfaraz, for absorbing the pressure after the quick dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. As India concluded the second session on Day 2, they held a substantial 158-run lead over England. Knight remarked, "Padikkal and Sarfaraz halted England's momentum after the quick wickets, showing exceptional composure in the challenging initial phase of their innings."

