IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Kanpur

Toss for the second Test between India and Bangladesh has been delayed due to wet outfield at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. There was overnight rain on Friday (September 27). However, it is currently not raining in Kanpur and super-soppers were pressed into service as the ground staff were busy drying the pitch.

After inspection at 9:30 AM it was was confirmed that the match will start at 10:30 AM, with the toss scheduled to take place at 10:00 AM.

India are aiming to clean sweep the two-Test series having won the first Test by 180 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ravichandran Ashwin's century and five-wicket haul, Ravindra Jadeja's all-round performance, and second innings hundreds by Subman Gill and Rishabh Pant powered India to a comprehensive win at Chepauk.

Bangladesh, came to India on the back of a historic 2-0 Test series win in Pakistan, and the bowlers gave a good account of themselves in the first innings, reducing India to 144/6. However Ashwin and Jadeja's 199 partnership ensured India scored 376 runs. Bangladesh were dismissed for 149 at the first time of asking, handing a lead of 227 runs to the hosts. India put up a mammoth target of 515 runs courtesy of centuries from Gill and Pant, before Ashwin picked up six wickets to dismiss the visitors for just 234 runs.

The victory helped India to consolidate top spot in the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) standings, with a PCT of 71.67. Australia are sitting at the second position, with a PCT of 62.5. After the two-Test series against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma and Co. will welcome New Zealand for three-Tests next month, before flying to Australia for the much awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India will play five Tests in Australia, starting from November 22 in Burswood. Teams occupying top two spots at the end of the current WTC cycle will qualify for the final, which will be played at Lords in June 2025.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh Playing XI: Zkir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed

