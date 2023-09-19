Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS ODI Series 2023: Sanju Samson's cryptic post after snub sparks massive fan reaction

    The omission of Sanju Samson from India's ODI squad for the upcoming series against Australia has left fans and experts bewildered. As key players take a break ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023, Samson's exclusion has raised eyebrows. This article delves into the cryptic message he posted on social media, adding a layer of mystery to the already intriguing squad selection. 

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 2:46 PM IST

    Sanju Samson, the talented wicket-keeper batter, has recently been at the center of attention due to his absence from the Indian cricket team's ODI squad for the highly anticipated series against Australia. This unexpected omission left not only fans but also cricket experts perplexed, especially considering that key players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had been rested in preparation for the forthcoming Cricket World Cup 2023.

    In a surprising twist, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prasidh Krishna secured spots in the team, with Gaikwad even juggling his commitments to the Asian Games. Despite this, the Indian team decided to stick with KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan, leaving Sanju Samson out in the cold. The news sent shockwaves throughout the cricketing world, prompting Samson to take to his Facebook account to share a cryptic message, leaving fans and followers pondering the true meaning behind his post.

    The revelation of the squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia was made during a virtual press conference chaired by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, on a fateful Monday. The BCCI had a rather unique approach for this series, announcing two distinct teams. In a bid to manage player workload and maintain optimal fitness levels, star players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya were given a well-deserved break for the first two ODIs.

    However, in a surprising twist, India plans to unleash a full-strength squad for the third and final ODI, keeping fans on the edge of their seats with excitement. It's noteworthy that the experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has earned himself a coveted ODI call-up, adding depth and variety to the squad's bowling arsenal.

    Stepping into the leadership role for the initial two matches, KL Rahul will don the captain's armband in the absence of Rohit Sharma, with the dynamic all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja serving as his deputy, creating an intriguing dynamic within the team hierarchy. As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the commencement of this high-stakes ODI series, the surprising twists and turns in the squad selections have ignited a wave of speculation and discussion among fans, making Sanju Samson's cryptic post all the more enigmatic and thought-provoking.

