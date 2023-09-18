Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs Australia ODI Series 2023: Schedule, squads, surprises, omissions and more; details here

    Get ready for an exhilarating cricket showdown as India takes on Australia in the highly-anticipated ODI Series 2023, serving as a crucial preparation phase for the ODI World Cup 2023. 

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 11:01 PM IST

    The forthcoming three-match ODI series, pitting India against Australia, is scheduled to take place from September 22 to September 27. India, the winners of the Asia Cup 2023, will face the five-time World Cup champions, Australia, in this crucial series leading up to the ODI World Cup 2023. Both India and Australia, regarded as top contenders for this year's title, view this series as their final opportunity to fine-tune their team combinations before their clash in Chennai on October 8 during the ODI World Cup 2023. The Australian squad will see the return of key players such as Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, and Mitchell Starc, who were absent during the South Africa tour.

    Following the ODI series and the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023, India and Australia will engage in a five-match T20I series. The India vs Australia T20I series is set to commence on November 23, immediately after the ODI World Cup 2023, and will continue until December 3. This T20 series will serve as a crucial preparation phase for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

    Key Details for the India vs Australia ODI Series 2023:

    India vs Australia ODI Series Dates: The ODI series between India and Australia will be held from September 22 to September 27.
    India vs Australia ODI Series Venues: The ODI series matches will be hosted in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot.
    India vs Australia ODI Series Match Timings: All three matches in the India vs Australia ODI series are scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM IST.
    India vs Australia ODI Series Live Streaming: Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Australia ODI series matches on the Jio Cinema platform. The Jio Cinema app offers free access to all IND vs AUS ODI matches.
    India vs Australia ODI Series Live Broadcast: The India vs Australia ODI series will be broadcast live on Sports 18.

    Head-to-Head Record between India and Australia in ODIs:

    Total Matches Played: 146
    Matches Won by Australia: 82
    Matches Won by India: 54
    Matches with No Result: 10

    Full Schedule for the India vs Australia ODI Series:

    1st ODI: India vs Australia on September 22, 2023 (Friday) at 1:30 PM in Mohali
    2nd ODI: India vs Australia on September 24, 2023 (Sunday) at 1:30 PM in Indore
    3rd ODI: India vs Australia on September 27, 2023 (Wednesday) at 1:30 PM in Rajkot

    Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin returns to India squad for Australia ODIs; KL Rahul to lead the team in first two games

    Squads for the IND vs AUS ODI Series:

    India squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, J Bumrah, M Siraj, M Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar

    Indian squad for 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, J Bumrah, M Siraj, M Shami, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), R Ashwin, Washington Sundar

    Australian squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 11:09 PM IST
